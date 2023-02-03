Windies Batsman Smashes Yusuf Pathan For 5 Consecutive Sixes During 23-ball 50; WATCH

West Indies batsman Sherfane Rutherford played a thunderous innings of 50 runs off 23 balls and helped the Desert Vipers to win against the Dubai Capitals in the 25th match of the ongoing edition of the International League T20 in the United Arab Emirates on Thursday. The main highlight of the match was Sherfane Rutherford hitting Yusuf Pathan for 5 sixes in an over.

Sherfane Rutherford speaking about his performance after the match said, "Our coach has given me the role of giving the team the best finish I can and it's good that I'm carrying out the role well. I hope I can continue performing for the team in the rest of the games."

Sherfane Rutherford's thunderstorm innings helped Desert Vipers get a score of 182/7 and the Dubai Capitals in a must-win match could only score 160/7 as Desert Vipers won the match by 22 runs.

Desert Vipers didn't have a good start with the bat as they had lost 2 wickets for just 18 runs. The Desert Vipers batsmen didn't get going properly and they lost four of their wickets for 76 runs. Wicketkeeper Sam Billings put up a good partnership for the 5th wicket and added 80 runs. Sam Billings also scored a well-compiled half-century and hit 54 off just 48 balls.

Coming in to chase a target of 183, the Dubai Capitals also didn't get going and lost opener George Munsey early at a score of 11. Openers Robin Uthappa and Sikandar Raza tried to control the innings with their scores of 30 and 41 but the target proved to be very big for the Capitals and they lost the match by 22 runs.

Robin Uthappa also enjoyed Sherfane Rutherford's sixes and said that his innings took the game away from the Capitals. Uthappa said, “The five sixes from Sherfane Rutherford definitely took the momentum away from us. We dropped a catch of Sam Billings just before that over. I thought we did a really good job to restrict the Vipers to the score they were at before that over.”

Sherfane Rutherford was unsold in IPL but could be a great replacement for the IPL franchises if any all-rounders get injured before or during the tournament.