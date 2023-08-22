'I’m Not Sure': Steve Smith Sheds Light On His ODI World Cup Participation After Injury

Australian cricket team batter Steve Smith played with an injured left wrist during the Ashes 2023 series. Smith played the last three Tests of the series with an injured wrist and now has been ruled out of the upcoming tour of South Africa. However, Smith is expected to get fit until the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 to be held in India from October 5, 2023.

3 things you need to know

Australia will play their first match of the ODI World Cup 2023 on October 8 against India

Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023, Aussies will take on Proteas in a three-match T20I and five-match ODI series

Steve Smith scored a hundred in the second Test match of the Ashes 2023 series

Steve Smith on World Cup 2023 participation after a wrist injury

(Australian batter Steve Smith raises his bat after century in the IND vs AUS WTC 2023 Final / Image: AP)

Steve Smith will be a very important batsman for the Australian cricket team in the ODI World Cup 2023. The right-handed Aussie batter has scored a total of 834 runs at an average of 46.33 at the major ODI event. However, will not be participating in the upcoming SA vs AUS, white ball series and has been ruled out due to a wrist injury, he sustained during the Ashes 2023 series.

Steve Smith while speaking to AAP, opened up about the participation in the ODI World Cup, after recovering from his injury. Smith was a part of the Australian T20I side for the SA vs AUS T20I series but now is disappointed after being ruled out of the series. Steve Smith said:

It's unfortunate, I wanted to go and open the batting in the T20s. Anyone would want to open in T20 cricket. It was cool to be able to show what I could do in the Big Bash. Hopefully, I can replicate that internationally as well.

The right-handed Aussie batter later explained the impact of the wrist injury on his form in the last three Ashes 2023 Tests. Smith further added:

Maybe it did, I’m not sure. I was a bit disappointed with my batting. I got a few starts but just didn't kick on to get a big score.

Australia aims to repeat 2015 ODI World Cup heroics in 2023

The Australian cricket team won its last ODI World Cup in the year 2015 and was able to reach the semifinals in 2019. The Aussie cricket team has managed to assemble a pretty balanced ODI side ahead of the major ICC tournament and are real contenders to lift the trophy for the sixth time. The Australian team recently defeated India in a three-match ODI series by a scoreline of 2-1 in March 2023.