'I'm Not Too Sure': Cameron Green Reflects On Possibility Of Opening The Innings In Tests

The 4th Test of the Ashes is about to start on Tuesday as the teams gear up to win the upcoming Test. England will aim to draw the game level, whereas Australia will aim to clinch another Ashes series. However, this series will mean a lot because if they win, it will be their first Ashes series win on English soil since 2001.

3 things you need to know

Australia leads the Ashes series by 2-1

England won the last Test at Headingley

England aims to win its first Ashes series since they last won it 8 years ago

Cameron Green discusses his role as an all-rounder in Australia's team

Cameron Green, Australia's all-rounder, is willing to bat at any position to gain his place in the starting eleven for the 4th Ashes Test. Green was ruled out of the third Test owing to a slight hamstring strain, opening the door for Mitchell Marsh, who wowed with a stunning century in Australia's first innings. Australia will need to win this Test to become the champions of the Ashes as England still trail by 1.

As the selectors consider the team composition for the forthcoming encounter at Old Trafford, there has been debate of including both Western Australians in the same lineup, with one of them perhaps replacing David Warner as an opener. Green, who has never batted higher than No.4 in his career as a professional, feels that facing the new ball while also bowling extended stints would be very difficult for an all-rounder.

Can Green do a dual job for Australia?

Cameroon Green quoted on Cricket.au.com:

It might be a bit tougher as an all rounder when you have to bowl your 15 to 20 overs in a game and then also bat No.4. Probably Shane Watson is the only (opener) who comes to mind doing that (and) I'm not too sure how much he bowled. You always put your hand up for selection but have to wait and see what selectors think,

Cameron Green has been likened to former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson since both players are known for their good batting technique and ability to bowl at speeds reaching 140 kilometres per hour. Watson opened the batting in 29 of his 59 Test outings. He also bowled more than 10 overs in 19 of those 29 contests. However, Watson struggled to manage his dual job as an opener and a bowler, as seen by his limited success in doing both roles efficiently at the same time.