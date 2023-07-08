'I’m Still Waiting': Barber From Leeds Makes Shocking Claim Against Australia's Alex Carey

The third Test of the Ashes 2023 series between England and Australia is evenly poised as the visitors currently lead by 142 runs at the end of Day 2. The English cricket team finished their first innings at 237 runs in response to the Aussies' total of 263 runs in their first innings. English skipper Ben Stokes played a knock of 80 runs off 108 balls and helped his team make a comeback in their first innings.

The Australian cricket team finished at 263 runs in their first innings

Mitchell Marsh was the top scorer in Australia's first innings and played a knock of 118 runs off 118 balls

The Aussies ended Day 2 of the third Ashes 2023 Test at 116/2

Leeds-based barber makes shocking claim against Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Alex Carey has been a major target among English cricket fans since he got involved in the controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow in the second Ashes 2023 Test at Lord's. Carey has once again gained headlines after a barber from Leeds makes a shocking claim against him.

As per the report of The Sun, Alex Carey went for a haircut at Doc Barnet’s Barber Shop in Leeds. He went there along with his teammates, Usman Khawaja and David Warner. While Warner and Khawaja posed with the barber and paid, Carey refused to click a photo and also left without paying.

'I'm still waiting: Adam Mahmood

Adam Mahmood, who is a barber at Doc Barnet’s Barber Shop, said that Alex Carey didn't have cash and the shop didn't accept cards. Carey said that he would transfer the money later. However, the Aussie wicketkeeper-batsman is yet to pay £30. Mahmood said to The Sun:

I'm still waiting, they all came just before we closed. We cut his hair and laughed a lot. But we don't accept cards and Alex said he didn't have any cash. Well, there's a Tesco cash machine literally around the corner where he could have run into it.

Adam Mahmood added that could have returned to his hotel and could have easily withdrawn some cash from the machine in less than five minutes. However, Carey said that he would do a bank transfer.