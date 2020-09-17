Imran Khan Snubs Request To Reinstate Departmental Cricket, 400 Pak Players Still Jobless

The Pakistan cricket team performed below the expectations of many in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. This led to several former cricketers and fans calling for a major overhaul of the country’s cricketing system. There were requests for Pakistan's premier Imran Khan to intervene given that he is the patron of the PCB. In response, Imran Khan decided to fix the Pakistan cricket system.

Imran Khan reckons 'new cricket structure' right way to go ahead

Imran Khan acted upon his word as the PCB recently revealed a pioneering and competitive 2019-20 domestic cricket structure. The new domestic structure revolves around the creation of a more quality and intensity-focused system to improve first-class cricket and create sustainable success at the international level. In a bid to increase competitiveness and improve the first-class system, the PCB has trimmed the number of teams from 16 to six for the forthcoming 2019-20 season.

However, Imran Khan has been subjected to a lot of criticism from fans and cricketers alike because of the changes he has brought in. There have been calls to revive departmental cricket in the country. But Imran Khan has rejected all the demands saying that after initial problems, the new system will begin producing world-class talent.

Imran Khan conducted a meeting at his residence to discuss the revamped domestic cricket system with the likes of Pakistan head coach Misbah ul Haq, veteran Mohammad Hafeez and Test captain Azhar Ali. The three icons of Pakistan cricket tried to change the Pakistan premier's mind about the new structure, which has left more than 400 cricketers jobless. However, Misbah ul Haq, Mohammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali couldn't do so as the 67-year-old insisted that the new model was the right way to go ahead.

Imran Khan said that he had to convince Misbah ul Haq, Mohammad Hafeez and Azhar Ali that the new cricket structure must be allowed to grow and become stronger. He added that every new system has its teething problems and it takes some time. However, he assured that once the new system is established, it will ensure that the raw talent they have in cricket will come through polished and groomed for international cricket.

Imran Khan sensationally claimed that whatever success Pakistan had so far was not because of the system. The PCB patron in chief reckoned that despite this system they won because of the immense raw talent they have. He stated that nowhere does a player graduate straight into the national team from junior or club level cricket. Khan is hopeful that Pakistan will be in a position to field a very strong team for the 2023 World Cup and do well at it due to his new system.

Under the revamped domestic cricket structure introduced by the PCB as guided by Imran Khan, only six regional teams will now compete in first-class cricket and other ODI and T20 tournaments, while departmental teams were eliminated from the system. The new structure is based on a three-tiered bottom-up approach according to which cricketers have a clear pathway ahead of them to progress to the top level. There have also been major changes like an increase in players' earnings, change of ball (from Dukes to Kookaburra) and upgradation of facilities.

IMAGE COURTESY: IMRAN KHAN TWITTER