Imran Tahir Becomes CPL 2020's Top Wicket-taker, Ditches Running Celebration For It: Watch

South Africa bowler Imran Tahir has been one of the best wrist spinners in recent years. Imran Tahir has been a specialist T20 bowler, who has been plying his trade in different franchise-based T20 tournaments in the world. The leg-spinner is currently in the West Indies where he is playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2020).

Imran Tahir's stunning googly bamboozles Nyeem Young

The CSK spinner is immensely enthusiastic about the game even at this age. His passion is evident from his signature trademark celebration after taking a wicket. After bagging a wicket, Imran Tahir sprints towards the boundary to start his celebration and then brings out a ‘lion roar’.

Imran Tahir was at it once again during Match 26 of the CPL 2020 between Barbados Tridents and Guyana Amazon Warriors. It all happened during the fourth ball of the 18th over when Imran Tahir bowled a googly and dismissed the top-scorer of the Barbados Tridents, Nyeem Young for 18. As soon as the CSK star took the wicket, he started his celebratory run only to stop it in the middle. Tahir, who is usually lively after bagging a wicket, was rather quiet in his celebration as he once again knelt down to support the global Black Lives Matter movement.

Imran Tahir bowled a staggering spell as he gave away just 12 runs in his four overs and picked up three key wickets. Imran Tahir is now the leading wicket-taker of CPL 2020 with 15 scalps in 10 games. Courtesy Imran Tahir's brilliant bowling, the Tridents could only manage 89 in 20 overs. The Warriors chased the target comfortably in 14.2 overs and registered a six-wicket win.

CPL 2020 live streaming details

The telecast of CPL 2020 live in India will be available to viewers on the Star Sports Network on August 22 at 11:45 PM IST. Fans can catch CPL 2020 live streaming in India on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 SD and HD. The CPL 2020 live streaming will be available to fans on Dream Sports' FanCode app. The CPL 2020 live streaming on the app will include interactive data overlays, real-time highlights and special commentary for fantasy sports players. For CPL T20 live scores, fans can check the social media accounts of the respective teams and CPL T20's Twitter handle.

IMAGE COURTESY: CPL T20 TWITTER