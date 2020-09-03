CSK's New Coffee Partner To Donate To PM Cares Fund From Each Product Sold During IPL 2020

In its first-ever partnership deal with an IPL franchise, South Indian coffee brand Levista has joined forces with the MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings to be named its ‘Official Licensed Coffee Partner’ for this season of the Dream11 IPL 2020. While there have been many associations between IPL teams and F&B brands such as Swiggy and Pepsico, Levista is the first Indian coffee company to ink an IPL deal.

According to the company's website, Levista Coffee is the product of the 60-year old SLN Coffee, with its roots in Coorg, which is renowned as the coffee capital of India. To mark this association, Levista has said that it will launch a special limited edition package in its instant coffee range as well as other collector’s combo packs with special MS Dhoni and CSK team keepsakes.

CSK value coffee for a cause

Mr S. Shriram, Vice President of Levista Coffee said about the partnership, “We at Levista are ecstatic to announce our partnership with team CSK as their ‘Official Licensed Coffee Partner’ for this season of the Dream11 IPL 2020. Cricket and Coffee are desires that satisfy both the mind and body. The quality and flavour of Levista Instant coffee resonate with the vivacity and passion of all CSK and cricket fans. We look forward to delighting our consumers and CSK loyalists, and look forward to a successful ‘CUP’ winning for the team at IPL 2020.”

He also announced that the company would contribute a part of its earnings from the special CSK combo packs to the PM CARES Fund created by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to aid in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

CSK's shaky start before the IPL 2020

The three-time IPL winners have had a rough start at the yet-to-begin tournament, losing vice-captain Suresh Raina, who left the squad for 'personal reasons' last month amid speculation of a falling out with senior management. A permanent fixture in the CSK side, the team will definitely feel Suresh Raina's loss, who is also fondly known as 'Chinna Thala'. Besides this, 13 members of the team, including pacer Deepak Chahar and batsman Ruturaj Gaekwad, have also tested positive for the coronavirus. This has led to the team losing out on precious practice time before the season begins on September 19. CSK are slated to start their first practice session on Friday.

Image Credits: PTI