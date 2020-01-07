IN-A-W Vs IN-B-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India A Women will take on India B Women in the 4th match of the Women's T20 Challenger Trophy 2020 on Tuesday, January 7. The match will take place at the Barabati Stadium, Cuttack. It will commence at 11:00 AM (IST).

India A Women didn't have a good start to the series as their opening game against India B Women was abandoned due to rain. In their second game against India C Women, they fell short by 10 runs. They are currently placed at the third position on the points table. Its's a must-win game for them.

On the other hand, after their opening game against India A Women was abandoned, India B Women came back strongly to defeat India C Women by just 4 runs. With six points after two matches, the India B Women will be looking to seal a spot in the finals with a win on Tuesday. Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction.

IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Dream11 Squads

India A Women Squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Taniya Bhatia (Wicket-keeper), Shivali Shinde, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Mansi Joshi, Meghna Singh, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Jasia Akhtar, Komal Zanzad, Bharati Fulmali, Minnu Mani.

India B Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(Captain), Sushma Verma(w), Vellaswamy Vanitha, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Sushree Dibyadarshini, Tanuja Kanwar, Renuka Singh, Poonam Yadav, Ravi Kalpana, Anjali Sarvani.

IN-A-W vs IN-B-W Dream11 Team and Prediction

Wicket-keepers: Taniya Bhatiya

Batsmen: Jasia Akhtar, Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Jemimah Rodrigues

Bowlers: Radha Yadav, Sushri Dibyadarshini, T.P. Kanwar

All-Rounders: Harmanpreet Kaur (Vice-Captain), Deepti Sharma, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey

India B Women are expected to start as favourites for the match.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your game.

