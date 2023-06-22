'In A Way, He May Have Felt Hurt': CSK CEO's Big Remark On Ravindra Jadeja-MS Dhoni Rift

Why you're reading this: Throughout the 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League, there were reports that all is not well between Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. But the speculations were put to an end when Jadeja hit the winning runs for CSK in the final of the tournament and dedicated the victory to Dhoni. Jadeja was seen running to Dhoni and hugging him after he helped CSK win their fifth title by hitting a six and a four on the final two deliveries of the match.

3 things you need to know

Jadeja was appointed the captain of CSK ahead of IPL 2022 but he stepped down mid-season

Dhoni took back the captaincy after CSK lost five out of their seven games at the start of the season

Dhoni had helped CSK win their fourth title in IPL 2021 and 2022 was widely considered his last year

Also Read: MS Dhoni Spotted In Colorful Attire As He Gets Clicked With A Fan In Ranchi; See Pics

CSK CEO on rumoured rift between Jadeja and Dhoni

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has addressed the issue of fans expressing a desire for Ravindra Jadeja to get dismissed during the IPL 2023 season to allow MS Dhoni to come in. Despite Jadeja's outstanding performance, as he picked up 20 wickets and played a crucial role in CSK's title win, there were moments of unease for him as he openly acknowledged the crowd's preference for Dhoni.

Viswanathan swiftly dismissed any rumors of a rift between Dhoni and Jadeja, explaining that the all-rounder may have been hurt by the crowd's response. He highlighted on how Jadeja had limited balls to face due to the team's batting lineup and the imminent arrival of Dhoni. The crowd's enthusiastic welcome for Dhoni could have put pressure on Jadeja. Although he did not voice any complaints about it, as evidenced by his tweet. Viswanathan told ESPNCricinfo,

"As far as Jadeja is concerned, he bowled superbly. While batting, our line-up of Ruturaj, Conway, Moeen, Rahane, with the results, whenever he [Jadeja] went in to bat, he had 5-10 balls left. In such situations, it can or can't click sometimes. But the thing is he also knew Dhoni was to come in next, and he himself would get just 2-3 balls sometimes. In such situations whenever he went in, the crowd used to welcome Dhoni. In a way, he may have felt hurt. Any player for that matter may have had that pressure. But he didn't complain about it even though he put out a tweet."

Also Read: IPL 2023: MS Dhoni Reveals Why He Will Never Win Fair Award With One Player In CSK Team

Viswanathan downplayed Jadeja's cryptic tweets, emphasizing that CSK has no issues with the all-rounder and that he has always held immense respect for Dhoni. He clarified that his conversation with Jadeja after the last game was about discussing his performance and not pacifying him. Viswanathan stressed that the team environment and discussions within the dressing room are kept private. He also highlighted Jadeja's post-match dedication of his knock to Dhoni, showcasing the deep respect he holds for the former captain.

"It's all part and parcel of the game. After the last game, people saw videos online and assumed I'm pacifying Jadeja, but it wasn't like that. I was talking to him about the match, what he did. We didn't have any other discussion. Everyone knows in a team environment, what happens in the dressing room, no one is privy to it outside. We don't have any problem. He always had high respect for Dhoni. After the final also, he said, 'I dedicate this knock to Dhoni.' That is the kind of respect he has for MS," he added.

Image: IPL/BCCI