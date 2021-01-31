In Mumbai's 104 Men Probable List For Vijay Hazare Trophy, Tendulkar & Shaw Find Place

Just a day after the BCCI confirmed that it would hold the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2021, Mumbai has announced its list of probable players for the 50-over tournament. On Saturday evening, the Mumbai Cricket Association put out its list of probable players for the tournament which includes over 100 names. The probable squad includes several notable names including those who have represented India at the international level.

Young opener Prithvi Shaw, who struggled to find his form in Australia, tops the list of 104 players and is followed by Shivam Dube and Surya Kumar Yadav, who was a key performer in Mumbai's 2020 IPL victory in UAE. Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhaval Kulkarni and Siddhesh Lad have also found a spot in the squad list.

Notably, Arjun Tendulkar, son of batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar, has also earned himself a place in the probable squad. The young all-rounder recently made his Mumbai debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy making himself eligible to enrol in the upcoming IPL 2021 auction.

"All the above-selected players are requested to report at MCA Sharad Pawar Cricket Academy, Bandra Kurla Complex on Monday, 1st February 2021 at 8.00 am in coloured clothing," MCA secretary Sanjay Naik and Joint Secretary Shahalam Shaikh said in a statement.

Domestic calendar finalised

On Saturday, the BCCI confirmed that it would organise the Vijay Hazare 50-over tournament, the Senior women's one-dayers, and the Vinoo Mankad Trophy - U19 limited-overs tournament. This comes after the BCCI successfully hosted the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament which began on January 10, kicking off the much-delayed 2020-21 domestic season. Significantly, this will be the first time in 84 years, that the Indian domestic season will not have its annual Ranji Trophy tournament.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah in his letter to the state associations, accessed by ANI, informed them that the decision was taken with an eye on the Coronavirus pandemic and the feedback of the state bodies. "The pandemic has tested each and every one of us and there is no life that has remained untouched by it, and while it has been difficult, your support has meant that we have been able to resume both domestic and international cricket in the men's category," Jay Shah wrote. The dates and schedule for the aforementioned tournaments are yet to be finalised.

