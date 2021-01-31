BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Discharged From Hospital After Fresh Round Of Angioplasty

In the latest development, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was discharged from Apollo Hospitals in Kolkata on Sunday after he was hospitalised for the second time this month on Thursday. The former Indian skipper had been rushed to the hospital on Thursday after he complained of chest pain following which he underwent an angioplasty. As per reports, two stents were implanted to clear blocks in one of Sourav Ganguly's coronary arteries.

"Sourav Ganguly has been examined by Dr. Aftab Khan and Dr. Ashwin Mehta. He is doing well. He has been shifted to a private room from the critical care unit," the medical bulletin issued by the hospital on Thursday read.

"Dr. Aftab Khan and the team comprising Dr. Ashwin Mehta, Dr. Devi Shetty, Dr. Ajit Desai, Dr. Saroj Mondal, and Dr. Saptarshi Basu successfully performed angioplasty on Sourav Ganguly on January 28, 2021, and two stents were placed," said the medical bulletin on Thursday. "The procedure was uneventful. Ganguly is stable and under close observation," it had added.

Sourav Ganguly suffers cardiac arrest

The Board of Control for Cricket President was first admitted to a hospital in Kolkata on January 2 after experiencing chest pain while working out in the gym at his residence. After getting tests done, it came to light that Sourav Ganguly had suffered a mild cardiac issue. Thereafter, the Woodlands hospital in Kolkata had set up a three-member board headed by Dr. Saroj Mondal who performed primary angioplasty on the cricketer. The size of the board grew in subsequent days, with prominent doctors from other cities and hospitals also joining, including heart specialists Dr. Ramakanta Panda and Dr. Devi Shetty. As per PTI, the decision to conduct an angioplasty on Ganguly at the Apollo Hospital was taken after noted cardiologist Devi Shetty went through his test reports. The former skipper's vital parameters are reported to be stable, as per the latest reports. When he was previously discharged from the hospital after his first angioplasty, it was said that he would need another one, though not necessarily immediately.

