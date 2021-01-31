Pace Sensation T Natarajan Tonsures Head After Successful Outing In Australia Series

Team India's pace sensation Thangarasu Natarajan got his head tonsured and shared a picture of himself standing in front of a temple with his hands folded as a sense of respect for the almighty.

Natarajan had a great outing in the Dream11 IPL 2020 where he had made it matter for former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He was rewarded for his IPL heroics by being shortlisted in the Indian squad for the recently-concluded Australia series after he was roped in as spinner Varun Chakravarthy's replacement after the latter was ruled out due to shoulder injury before being in the scheme of things for the white-ball leg of the tour.

T Natarajan: From being a net bowler to making the ball talk in Australia

The Salem speedster who was selected as a net bowler for India's recently-concluded tour Down Under was really impressive in the white-ball leg of the series that had preceded the Test series. He made the most of his opportunities when he got to don the Indian jersey in the ODI and T20I series.

The left-arm quick registered two wickets in the dead-rubber third ODI at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, and then went on to pick up six scalps in the three-match T20I series that followed.

In the absence of premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah, the 29-year-old got an opportunity to don his maiden Test cap during the series-deciding fourth Test at the Gabba Brisbane where he managed 3/78 in the first innings that included the wickets of Marnus Labuschagne, Matthew Wade, and, tail-ender Josh Hazlewood respectively and went wicketless in the second innings by conceding 41 runs.

Thus, the 'Yorker King' has become the first Indian player to make his debut in all three formats of the game during the same tour.

He achieved this feat after being presented his maiden Test cap on the morning of Day 1 of the historic Gabba Test.

