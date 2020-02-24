IN W Vs BD W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And All Women's T20 WC Match Details

India Women will lock horns with Bangladesh Women in the 6th match of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup on Monday, February 24. The IN W vs BD W live match will be played at the WACA in Perth. The IN W vs BD W live match will commence at 4:30 PM (IST). Here are our IN W vs BD W Dream11 team and IN W BD W Dream11 Prediction based on the IN W vs BD W playing 11 that will get you favourable results.

India registered a thrilling victory in the tournament opener against hosts Australia by 17 runs. They are brimming with confidence after defeating the defending champions. Poonam Yadav was the architect of the stunning victory with her bowling figures of 4 for 19. The Women in Blue would love to carry their glorious form forward in the IN W vs BD W live match which will consolidate their position in the semi-finals of the tournament.

On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will like to start their campaign on a winning note. They might not be the favourites but they have come out on top in the last two matches against India including a game in 2018 Asia Cup. Overall, India have a 9-2 lead over Bangladesh prior to the IN W vs BD W live match.

IN W vs BD W Dream11 Prediction: Squads

IN W vs BD W Dream11 Prediction: India Women Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Taniya Bhatia (Wicket-keeper), Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav

IN W vs BD W Dream11 Prediction: Bangladesh Women Squad

Salma Khatun (Captain), Shamima Sultana (Wicket-keeper), Murshida Khatun, Sanjida Islam, Nigar Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Rumana Ahmed, Panna Ghosh, Ritu Moni, Jahanara Alam, Khadija Tul Kubra, Nahida Akter, Ayasha Rahman, Sobhana Mostary, Fahima Khatun

IN W vs BD W Dream11 Prediction: IN W vs BD W Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Taniya Bhatia, Shamima Sultana

Batswomen: Murshida Khatun, Smriti Mandhana (Captain), Shafali Verma (Vice-captain)

Bowlers: Salma Khatun, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

All-Rounders: Rumana Ahmed, Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma

IN W vs BD W Dream11 Prediction

India Women start off as favourites to win as per our IN W vs BD W match prediction

Note: Please keep in mind that our IN W vs BD W match prediction is made with our own analysis. Our IN W vs BD W Dream11 team is not bound to guarantee positive results in your live game.

IMAGE COURTESY: INDIAN CRICKET TEAM INSTAGRAM