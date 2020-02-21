VVS Laxman & Mohammad Kaif Hail India Eves For A 'Magnificent Beginning' In Women's T20 WC

VVS Laxman and his former Indian team-mate Mohammad Kaif came forward to congratulate the Indian women's team after they got the better of the defending champions, four-time winners, as well as the tournament, hosts Australia by 17 runs in the opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

Laxman & Kaif hail India's incredible win

Defending a modest total of 132, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side held their nerves even when the Australian batters started attacking early on. Poonam Yadav ran through the Aussie batting line up as the hosts could never recover from this setback as India started their campaign in style. Meanwhile, VVS Laxman took to social media and congratulated the Indian women's team on a magnificent beginning to the World Cup campaign.

The former batsman appreciated the efforts of Poonam Yadav and the bowlers to defend 132 against Australia. He concluded by wishing them for the matches ahead.

Congratulations @BCCIWomen on a magnificent beginning to the World Cup Campaign. Great effort by Poonam Yadav and the bowlers to defend 132 against Australia. Best wishes for the matches ahead #AusvInd pic.twitter.com/se9F12Xvpa — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 21, 2020

Mohammad Kaif also congratulated the Indian women's team for an outstanding start to the tournament and that too by beating the hosts and defending champions Australia in the very first game. The cricketer-turned-commentator also added that Deepti Sharma's resolve put runs on the board before Poonam Yadav literally ‘turned’ things around. Kaif hailed it as 'Top stuff'.

What a start to the tournament, @BCCIWomen! Beating the hosts and defending champions Australia in the very first game!



Deepti’s resolve put runs on the board before Poonam Yadav literally ‘turned’ things around! Top stuff, girls! 🇮🇳👏🏼#T20WorldCup #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/EDRbMVzISK — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) February 21, 2020

Harmanpreet Kaur ecstatic after the win

Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur expressed delight as the team clutched victory coming from behind.

"Knew this track is something where we can do well. Knew if we're able to score 140, our bowlers will be able to defend it, and that's what happened. This track wasn't easy to bat on. Were just looking to score 140. The partnership between Jemi and Deepti got us there. Poonam was going through some injuries but has made a great comeback. That's what we were expecting," said Kaur at the post-match presentation.

The skipper also elicited hopes of winning the World Cup as she said that the group is performing well as a team. "Our team is looking nice. Earlier we were depending on 2-3 players but now we're doing well as a team. If we do well in the tournament we will definitely win the World Cup," she added.

