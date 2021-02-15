In Which Season Did Sachin Tendulkar Score His Only IPL Century? Throwback To The Epic Ton

Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar plundered 100 international tons during his illustrious 24-year journey with Indian cricket. However, a T20 century eluded him up until the fag end of his career. Thankfully for fans of the cricketer, the ‘Master Blaster’ did reach the three-figure mark in the truncated form of the game during his time with the Mumbai Indians franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.

In which season did Sachin Tendulkar score his only IPL century?

Sachin Tendulkar captained and played for the Mumbai Indians franchise between the years 2008 and 2013. While he plundered runs at will and even top-scored in the 2010 event, he raced to his maiden IPL hundred in a 2011 game against the now-defunct Kochi Tuskers Kerala.

On April 15, 2011, Sachin Tendulkar and co. took on the Kochi Tuskers Kerala in the 13th match of the tournament. Batting first, Tendulkar scored an exact 100* from 66 balls in an entertaining knock which comprised of 12 blazing boundaries and three sixes. His grandiose century from the match in contention remained his only T20 and IPL hundred until the day of his retirement in 2013.

Sachin Tendulkar in IPL 2021

Despite his retirement from the game, Sachin Tendulkar continues to remain associated with the Mumbai Indians franchise. The legendary cricketer is currently a batting mentor of the Rohit Sharma-led side.

IPL auction 2021 date and time

After a lot of curiosity around the IPL auction 2021 date and time, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced February 18 to be the date for the bidding event. The IPL auction live streaming will begin at 3:00 PM (IST). Fans in Indian can tune in to the Star Sports Network to catch the live telecast of the program. The IPL auction live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website as well as on JioTV.

IPL 2021 updates

The IPL 2021 season, meanwhile, is scheduled to commence sometime in April this year. As per IPL 2021 auction, as many as 292 players are set to be up for grabs on February 18. Here is a look at the latest updates from the lead-up to the tournament.

