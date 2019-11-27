IN Y Vs AF Y Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And Other Match Details

The fourth match of the Youth ODI series will be played between India Youth and Afghanistan Youth at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B Ground, Lucknow. It is a five-match series and the match will be played on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at 9.00 AM IST. Here is the Dream11 prediction, preview and other details.

IN Y vs AF Y Match Preview

India won the first two matches of the series, defeating Afghanistan by nine and two wickets respectively. While Afghanistan won the third match by three wickets. India would be hoping to secure a win in the fourth match of the series, in order to cling the series.

IN Y vs AF Y Dream11 Top Picks

Abid Mohammadi had struck back-to-back centuries in his maiden List A competition in Afghanistan. He would be looking to continue his good form in the series. Akash Singh was brilliant with the ball courtesy his opening spell in the Youth Asia Cup final while defending India's total of 106. He bagged 11 wickets during the Challenger Trophy recently as well. Yashasvi Jaiswal would pose a constant threat for the visitors as well, having scored 108 runs in the second match.

IN Y vs AF Y Squads

India Youth: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Arjun Azad, Priyam Garg (C), Shashwat Rawat, Kumar Kushagra (WK), Divyansh Joshi, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Vidyadhar Patil.

Afghanistan Youth: Farhan Zakhil (C), Sediqullah Atal, Rahmanullah, Asif Musazai, Abid Mohammadi, Shafiqullah Ghafari, Mohammad Ishaq (WK), Abidullah Taniwal, Jamshid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Fazal Haq.

IN Y vs AF Y Dream11 Team

Wicket-keeper: Kumar Kushagra

Batsmen: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Farhan Zakhil, Abid Mohammadi (vice-captain), Priyam Garg (captain)

All-Rounders: Shafiqullah Ghafari, Divyansh Joshi

Bowlers – Jamshid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

IN Y vs AF Y Dream11 Prediction

India are the favourites to win the match after already securing two wins in the competition.

