ST W vs MS W Dream11 Team Prediction, Top Picks, Squad And Team News

Sydney Thunder Women will go head-to-head against Melbourne Stars Women in the 49th match of the women’s Big Bash League 2019 at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on November 27, 2019. The match is scheduled to start at 09:00 AM IST. There are no chances that both the teams can advance to the top four, as Thunder have just two games left in the tournament while Melbourne have three games left. The Thunder side are placed on the sixth position with nine points. On the other hand, Stars are placed in the last position with four points.

ST W vs MS W Dream11: Previous clashes and top picks

In their previous encounter, Stars registered a seven-wicket against Melbourne Renegades Women. Batting first, the Renegades side posted a total of 165 runs with the loss of three wickets. For Stars, Nicola Hancock picked two wickets. Returning with the bat, Stars chased the total in 19.2 overs with the loss of three wickets. For the winning side, Nicola Hancock Lizelle Lee top-scored with a 46-ball-62.

Meanwhile, Thunder had a one-over eliminator loss against Adelaide Strikers Women as the match ended in a tie after 20 overs. Batting first, Strikers posted a total of 161 runs with the loss of six wickets. For Thunder, Hannah Darlington picked three wickets. Returning with the bat, Thunder tied the score with the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Rachel Priest top-scored with a 20-ball-48 for the losing side.

ST W vs MS W Dream11: squads

ST-W Squad: Rachael Haynes (c), Samantha Bates, Alex Blackwell, Hannah Darlington, Rene Farrell, Lisa Griffith, Saskia Horley, Shabnim Ismail, Phoebe Litchfield, Olivia Porter, Rachel Priest, Naomi Stalenberg, Rachel Trenaman.

MS-W Squad: Elyse Villani (c), Kristen Beams, Mignon Du Perez, Nicole Faltum, Tess Flintoff, Holly Ferling, Nicola Hancock, Alana King, Lizelle Lee, Katey Martin, Erin Osborne, Madeline Penna, Annabel Sutherland.

ST W vs MS W Dream11 team prediction

Wicket-keeper: Rachel Priest (VC)

Batters: Ellyse Villani, Lizelle Lee(C), M du Preez, P Litchfield

All-rounders: Hannah Darlington, Erin Osborne, Madeline Penna

Bowlers: S Bates, S Ismail, N Hancock

Note: These predictions are based on our own analysis and do not guarantee positive results from the game.

