Ind V Ban: Sportsmanship At Its Finest As Team India Physio Rushes To Check On Nayeem

India have once again proved why they are a side to reckon while playing Test cricket at home after gaining the upper hand over Bangladesh in the pink-ball Test which is also the second and final match of the series at the Eden Gardens. Bangladesh after having won the toss once again failed to live up to the expectations and were six down before the lunch break. However, there was one gesture shown by the Indian team's physio that defined the true sportsmanship in the ongoing contest.

WATCH: Wriddhiman 'Spectacular' Saha takes a stunner on his home ground to send back Mahmudullah

Team India physio rushes to check on Nayeem

Mohammed Shami has been having a very good year with the ball and in the ongoing Test, it seems that Bangladeshi batsmen are unable to tackle his bouncers. In the 20th over, Liton Das was struck on the helmet by Shami's vicious bouncer and he had to leave the field for medical assistance and for scans as well. Then on the first delivery of the 23rd over, Nayeem Hasan was at the receiving end after Shami's lethal bouncer had struck him on his helmet.

Nonetheless, the Indian players quickly signaled the physiotherapist to come out. Nitin Patel obliged and quickly came down the middle to attend Nayeem as the sportsmanship spirit prevailed in the ongoing historic Test match. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle as well. Take a look.

In the end, it's all about the #SpiritOfCricket.#TeamIndia physio, Mr. Nitin Patel attends to Nayeem after he gets hit on the helmet.#PinkBallTest pic.twitter.com/pFXsUfXAUY — BCCI (@BCCI) November 22, 2019

Nonetheless, the Indian players quickly signaled the physiotherapist to come out. Nitin Patel obliged and quickly came down the middle to attend Nayeem as the sportsmanship spirit prevailed in the ongoing historic Test match. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle as well. Take a look.

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar who was commentating at the time hailed Nitin Patel's sportsmanship spirit on air.

''This is great to see. This is the Indian doctor who is coming to have a look at the batsman'', said Manjrekar.

WATCH: Ind vs Ban: Watch Rohit Sharma's scorching catch that sent back Mominul Haque

Bangladesh bundled out for 106

A disciplined bowling effort from the Indian pacers ensured that Bangladesh could not capitalise after winning the toss and electing to bat first as they lost wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out for 106 in the 31st over. Ishant Sharma took a fifer as he finished with figures of 5/22 at an economy rate of 1.83 including four maidens.

READ: Ind vs Ban: Saha's stunner helps him join MS Dhoni, Syed Kirmani in 100-dismissals club

READ: Plenty of questions still to be answered: Shastri on pink ball