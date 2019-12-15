Ind V WI: Umpiring Blunder Almost Gives Ravindra Jadeja A Lifeline After Being Run-out

Ravindra Jadeja was expected to play some explosive shots in the death overs to take India to a commanding position after they lost Kedar Jadhav's wicket in the 1st ODI at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. He did manage a run-a-ball 21 which included two boundaries. However, his stay in the middle came to an end after Roston Chase had hit the bull's eye when he attempted a quick single. But, it was the umpiring blunder that almost gifted Jadeja a lifeline.

Umpiring error almost benefits Jadeja

This had happened on the fourth ball of the 48th over bowled by Keemo Paul. Paul had bowled one right on the blockhole as Jadeja defended it and ran for a quick single. Roston Chase quickly ran, collected the ball and took an aim at the non-striker's end. Everything seemed normal at that moment but the West Indian players including skipper Kieron Pollard appealed for a run-out as they believed that the batsman was short of his crease. This had happened after replays were shown where Jadeja had not made his ground as the ball hit the stumps. The Windies players then urged the umpire to refer it upstairs and after some hesitation, he gave in and did the needful. The third umpire ruled the decision in the visitors' favour as the Men In Blue lost a crucial wicket just at the wrong time. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Take a look:

India post 288/8

After being asked to bat first by West Indian skipper Kieron Pollard, India were in trouble after losing the wickets of KL Rahul and skipper Virat Kohli in the seventh over. Things got even more difficult when Rohit Sharma was sent back for 36 after which youngsters Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant added 114 runs for the fourth wicket. Iyer scored 70 while Pant scored 71. Kedar Jadhav, who was making a comeback also chipped in with a 35-ball 40 as India posted 288/8 in their 50 overs. Sheldon Cottrell, Keemo Paul and Alzarri Joseph starred with the ball for Caribbeans with two wickets each.

