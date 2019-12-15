Travis Head's Low Catch At Silly Point Dismisses Nicholls, Celebrates With 'Baby Shark'

Travis Head who was fielding as a substitute managed to take a good catch to send back Henry Nicholls as New Zealand lost half their side before reaching the score of 100 in their chase of 468 at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday as the Aussies look to register a comprehensive win.

WATCH: BJ Watling struck on the grille by a fiery delivery from Pat Cummins

Travis Head takes a good catch at silly point

Left-handed batsman Henry Nicholls who was soldiering on for New Zealand after they had suffered a top-order collapse very early in their mammoth run chase tried to prolong his stay at the crease as long as he could. Unfortunately for him, his valiant effort came to an end in the 40th over which was bowled by star leg-spinner Nathan Lyon. On the fourth delivery of that over, Lyon had bowled a tossed up delivery outside off stump and the southpaw looked to defend the ball. The ball hit his pads and went up in the air for a very short while. Meanwhile, Travis Head, who was positioned at silly point reacted quickly and just managed to get his fingers underneath the ball before it touched the ground. The umpire ruled him out instantly but Nicholls was not convinced as the matter was referred to the third umpire. The third umpire then asked the on-field umpire to stay with his original decision as a stunned Henry Nicholls went back to the pavilion. The video was posted by Cricket Australia on their official Twitter handle.

Travis Head was delighted to hang onto this catch - and he celebrated with a bit of Baby Shark! 🦈@bet365_aus | #AUSvNZ pic.twitter.com/FJOB9rdkpo — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 15, 2019

WATCH: Virat Kohli departs early as Sheldon Cottrell gets better of him in 1st ODI

Australia keep New Zealand at bay

Australia declared their innings on 217/9 and set New Zealand a 468-run target. The Kiwis in reply got off to a disastrous start as they were reduced to 21/2 with their skipper Kane Williamson back in the pavilion. Ross Taylor, who had starred for the Black Caps with the bat in the first innings failed to live up to the expectations in the second as he was caught behind by Pat Cummins off Mitchell Starc for 22 and Tom Latham also followed him soon. Heading into the tea break, Henry Nicholls was dismissed as New Zealand lost half their side. The Aussies have rattled the New Zealand top-order and are in the driver's seat to win their seventh Day-Night Test match.

WATCH: Matthew Wade gives Neil Wagner a taste of his own medicine in this hilarious video

READ: Won't force players to tour Pakistan, says BCB president Nazmul Hassan