IND Vs AUS: KL Rahul Singles Out One India Player For Praise; 'He Knows What To Do'

IND VS AUS 1st ODI: KL Rahul silenced all his critics as he led the Indian team to a stunning victory in Mumbai against Steve Smith's Australia. Hardik Pandya and co. won the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and Rahul emerged as the hero of that victory. Rahul played a stellar 95 ball 75 and his partner Ravindra Jadeja also helped him with his 69 ball 45 run innings. Jadeja and Rahul together scripted a partnership of 108 runs for the sixth wicket which was the fourth-highest in cricket history.

KL Rahul was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his match-winning knock and this helped him to silence his critics who have been criticizing him for his recent poor outings. KL Rahul, when asked about his innings after the match gave all the credit for his innings to his partner Ravindra Jadeja for the way he supported him throughout the partnership. KL Rahul also hailed Ravindra Jadeja by saying he is in great form and knows well what to do in some situations.

'The left-hander walked in and that worked for us', said Rahul

KL Rahul while speaking to the official broadcaster Star Sports in the post-match interview said, "If we are good without footwork, we could do well and it was fun batting with Jadeja. The minute the left-hander walked in, I got a few loose balls. That happens to the best of bowlers. The left-hander walked in and that worked for us. Jaddu batted beautifully and he runs hard between the wickets."

Coming back to the summary of the first ODI between India and Australia, the hosts won the toss at Wankhede and invited the Aussies to bat first. The visitors didn't have an excellent start to their innings as they lost opener Travis Head early for a score of five. Mohammed Siraj knocked over Head and put the Kangaroos on the backfoot.

Australia skipper Steve Smith and all-rounder Mitchell Marsh took responsibility and started to attack the Indian bowlers by playing some good shots. The attack by the Australian batsmen didn't last long as Hardik Pandya removed Smith off a blinder grabbed by KL Rahul behind the stumps

The Aussie batting tumbled after Smith's wicket and they were bowled out for a score of 188. Interestingly, team India also didn't start well with the bat and had been reduced to 16/3 at one stage with big names like Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav going back to the pavilion.

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul tried to stabilize the Indian innings but soon Gill got out and captain Hardik Pandya came in and started to build a partnership with Rahul. Pandya also fell to a short ball and was caught at fine leg. Ravindra Jadeja then came in to bat next and later he ensured that he bats with KL Rahul till the very end and helps his team cross the finishing line.