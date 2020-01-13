IND Vs AUS 1st ODI Tickets: How To Buy Tickets For The Mumbai Game?

India take on rivals Australia in a three-match ODI series starting on Tuesday, January 14. The first game is a Day-Night match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. After that, the series moves to Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot before the final ODI. It will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. Here’s how you can purchase tickets for the Ind vs Aus 1st ODI.

Aussie seamer Kane Richardson explains why Andrew McDonald camped out overnight at the venue for the first ODI, and the different training tactic they'll use@alintaenergy | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/Eso4WcLxiF — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 12, 2020

Ind vs Aus: India seeks revenge

India will look to get revenge against Australia after the last series which ended in a 3-2 defeat for the hosts. India are looking to continue their good form after back to back series victories against West Indies and Sri Lanka. A win against Australia would be a massive boost to the side who are travelling to New Zealand before the T20 World Cup. Australia would look to do what they did the last time they toured India. They would try to add on to their series wins against Sri Lanka, Pakistan and New Zealand.

India vs Australia 1st ODI tickets: How to buy India vs Australia match tickets

The tickets for Ind vs Aus first ODI can be bought from Paytm Insider. One can visit their website (insider.in) or access the mobile application to purchase the India vs Australia match tickets. The user has to enter the location and click on the icon showing India vs Australia first ODI. Click on the “Buy Now” option, which will then lead to the login page, where the user has to log in to their Paytm account. A user needs to have a Paytm account to buy India vs Australia match tickets. The User then has to proceed to select their seats on the ground according to the price range. The ticket prices range from ₹750 to ₹15000 for the India vs Australia 1st ODI tickets.

