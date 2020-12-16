Ind Vs Aus 1st Test: BCCI Declares India's Playing XI With Notable, Shocking Exclusions

The Indian team management came up with India’s playing XI for the upcoming series opening Test match against Australia. The list was shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media accounts, and it features some notable omissions like Rishabh Pant and Shubman Gill. As usual, Virat Kohli is set to lead Team India in what would be his only Test outing of the Australian summer while Ajinkya Rahane will be his deputy at the Adelaide Oval for IND vs AUS 1st Test.

India playing 11 for 1st Test vs Australia gets revealed by BCCI

While Australian captain Tim Paine said that they will be releasing their playing XI at the time of toss, the Indian team management came up with theirs a day prior, i.e. on Wednesday, December 16, to the series opener. As per the official India playing 11 for 1st Test vs Australia release, Prithvi Shaw has been given the nod for opening while Wriddhiman Saha was given the wicketkeeping role for the IND vs AUS 1st Test match.

The two cricketers were favoured over Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant respectively, despite the impressive performances put forward by them during the warm-up games. Here is a look at the entire India playing 11 for 1st Test vs Australia, as released by BCCI themselves.

UPDATE🚨: Here’s #TeamIndia’s playing XI for the first Border-Gavaskar Test against Australia starting tomorrow in Adelaide. #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/WbVRWrhqwi — BCCI (@BCCI) December 16, 2020

Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and others train together in nets ahead of IND vs AUS 1st Test, watch video

The grind never stops 💪 #TeamIndia sweat it out in the nets ahead of the 1st Test against Australia beginning December 17 😎😎 #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qcyB0EokpZ — BCCI (@BCCI) December 15, 2020

India vs Australia live streaming details for 1st Test

For India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the India vs Australia pink ball Test will be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The match will be played at the Adelaide Oval between Thursday, December 17 and Monday, December 21. The action is slated to commence from 9:40 am IST onwards.

