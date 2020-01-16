David Warner Aces SRH's 'powerplay' By Describing All Teammates In One Word Perfectly

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) took to Twitter to post a video of Australian opening batsman David Warner in their segment called 'Powerplay' where he is asked to quickly describe his teammates in one word. And just like he hits the ball out of the park in powerplays, he did the same in the rapid-fire round with his quirky answers. While some answers stated the obvious, some of these were extremely witty and amusing.

David Warner comes up with witty answers when asked about SRH players

The segment started with Kane Williamson who he described as "calm, inspiring and a damn good player". Next was Rashid Khan who he amusingly described as a 'camel', due to his latest exploits in the Big Bash League (BBL) with the 70s style camel bat. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was called 'quiet' whereas Jonny Bairstow was called 'strong'. He called Manish Pandey 'cheeky' while he titled Mohammad Nabi as the 'President'.

Next up was Indian pacer Khaleel Ahmed's name, who he cheekily chose to skip saying 'next person'. Siddarth Kaul was called 'charmer' by the southpaw while gloveman Wriddhiman Saha was called a 'great person'. He called Vijay Shankar 'dancer' while he called his Australian teammate Mitchell Marsh a 'bigot'.

Ind vs Aus: Sunrisers Hyderabad's Twitter post

David Warner further called Shreevats Goswami a 'good fella' while he called Sandeep Sharma 'very funny'. When asked about Shahbaz Nadeem, Warner said that he had known him for a long time and the left-arm spinner was really 'humble'. He ended calling Abhishek Sharma 'crazy' whereas called West Indies' Fabian Allen 'Caribbean style'. Sandeep Sharma responded to SRH's post by tagging David Warner to call him a 'legend'.

SRH team 2020: Sandeep Sharma responds to David Warner

India vs Australia: David Warner reaches 5000 ODI runs

David Warner, who has been in sensational form off late, became the fastest Australian to breach the 5000-run mark in ODIs during the first ODI against India on Tuesday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, achieving the same in 115 innings. Warner became the third-fastest player to reach the milestone behind Hashim Amla, who took 101 innings and Viv Richards and Virat Kohli, who achieved the feat in 114 innings. The New South Wales lad brought up a century to help his side win the match without losing a wicket in the chase.

IMAGE COURTESY: SUNRISERS HYDERABAD TWITTER

