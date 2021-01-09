IND Vs AUS 2020-21: Aussie Presenter SLAMMED For Calling Sunil Gavaskar 'Sachin Tendulkar'

Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar enjoyed a glorious career that was filled with numerous prestigious accolades. The former national men's team's captain has also remained active as a commentator post his retirement and had garnered immense popularity for his stints. The 71-year-old, who is a part of the broadcasting team for the India vs Australia Test match, was shockingly addressed as Sachin Tendulkar by an Australian presenter.

IND vs AUS 2020: Australian commentator James Brayshaw lambasted for an embarrassing gaffe

Sports commentary is often deemed as a challenging job, as it requires an individual to be attentive throughout the contest. There are a number of notable personnel in world cricket who are celebrated unanimously for their impeccable perfection when it comes to commentary. However, the nature of the gig always leaves room for error on several occasions. Presenter James Brayshaw was recently involved in a similar blunder.

While commentating in the ongoing India vs Australia 3rd Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground, James Brayshaw goofed up while welcoming Sunil Gavaskar in the commentary box. After a commentary change, Brayshaw referred to Sunil Gavaskar as Sachin Tendulkar. Former Australian bowler Damien Fleming, who was alongside Gavaskar noticed the error and questioned the presenter regarding it. The Australian had to face the wrath of cricket fans as they targeted the presenter for his mistake.

I don’t mind James Brayshaw as an AFL commentator but as for cricket, he is very ordinary.

This clip is truly embarrassing.

How can you confuse Sunil Gavaskar with Sachin Tendulkar ? pic.twitter.com/PeyBuYCIMv — The Oracle (@BigOtrivia) January 9, 2021

Did James Brayshaw ever confuse Ricky Ponting with Steve Waugh or Michael Clarke for that matter?



Naah, because such confusion only happens with the Indian players.#AUSvIND — Amey Pethkar 🇮🇳🇦🇪 (@ameyp9) January 9, 2021

James Brayshaw just called Indian cricketing great Sunil Gavaskar Sachin Tendulkar to his face ... how embarrassing — Ian Gordicans (@Gordicans) January 9, 2021

How James Brayshaw still has a gig commentating sports is beyond me.



Now mistakenly referring to his co-commentator Gavaskar as Sachin Tendulkar...#AUSvIND — PPicks (@PremiumPicksAU) January 9, 2021

James Brayshaw, in his justification, mentioned that he was involved in a conversation surrounding Sachin Tendulkar only a little while prior to that incident, which led to the mix-up. However, Sunil Gavaskar took the gaffe sportingly and revealed that he was rather flattered to be called Sachin Tendulkar. Both Gavaskar and Tendulkar have proven to be prolific run-scorers of their respective eras. There were a lot of comparisons drawn between the duo's playing style. Moreover, they also share the 'Little Master' tag.

Australian broadcasters have had to deal with a few different similar slips of late. On Friday, former cricketers Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds also stirred up a controversy after their derogatory remarks regarding Marnus Labuschagne were accidentally streamed live. The Foxtel-owned streaming service, Kayo Sports, was forced to put out an apology because of it.

IND vs AUS 2020: India vs Australia 3rd Test

The Australian cricket team have an upper hand in the ongoing third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. After the end of Day 3, the Tim Paine-led side are currently leading by 197 runs. Despite losing their openers early, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith have batted exceedingly well through a tough period to give their team an advantage over their nemesis.

