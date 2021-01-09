IND Vs AUS Live: Josh Hazlewood ANGERS Indian Fans With Hanuma Vihari Run Out; Watch Video

Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood's spectacular effort on Day 3 of the at the India vs Australia 3rd Test ensured that Indian batsman Hanuma Vihari was dismissed for just 4. Notably, Vihari's dismissal wasn't a result of Hazlewood's bowling but his marvellous piece of fielding that caught the Indian batter short of his crease. The dismissal was critical as it triggered a batting collapse for the visitors, who eventually conceded a 94-run lead to the hosts in the first innings.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia Run Outs Collapse Makes India CRASH To Record Low In Test Cricket

Josh Hazlewood's brilliance in field sends Hanuma Vihari packing for 4

It all happened on the second ball of the 67th over bowled by Australian spinner Nathan Lyon. Vihari used his feet against a flighted delivery and pushed the ball towards mid-off and set off for a quick single which wasn't for the taking. Hazlewood who was stationed at mid-off, attacked the ball, dived to his right, gathered it and hit the bullseye at the bowler's end to find Vihari well short of his crease. The Indian batsman was dismissed for 4 off 38 balls, which entirely shifted the momentum in Australia's favour.

The Hanuma Vihari run out at such a crucial juncture of the game left Indian fans fuming. Several reactions poured in as fans criticised him for wasting his opportunities. There were also some fans also lauded the Josh Hazlewood fielding effort. Here's a look at how fans reacted to Hanuma Vihari run out.

ALSO READ | IND vs AUS live: R Ashwin Lauded For Dismissing 'bunny' David Warner 10 Times In Test Cricket: WATCH

Bad luck Vihari, but possibly this is the last chance for Vihari! Even after being a regular for last 2 years He doesn’t instil much confidence at no:6. Lets move on @BCCI, find a better person at no:6 — vikar (@vikar_t) January 9, 2021

Vihari just played survival innings rather attacking one.. Slowly he is losing place in playing XI.. — Subramaniyan (@mail2subu) January 9, 2021

Yes this is brilliant fielding but vihari did two things wrong ,first he didn't ran straight and second and most important one is he didn't dive — Shivam sharma Radhay (@Shivam40284904) January 9, 2021

Poor from vihari.. — Ishan (@hungover116) January 9, 2021

Wow that’s absolutely outstanding — Usman Younas (@uzzi0011) January 9, 2021

India vs Australia run outs

India started their innings with an overnight score of 96/2 on Day 3 but were bundled out for 244 in the first innings of the India vs Australia 3rd Test at the SCG. The visitors only have themselves to blame for the downfall because out of their eight batsmen who lost their wickets on Day 3, three batsmen were run out which is considered as the worst form of dismissal, especially in Test cricket.

Hanuma Vihari, R Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah were the three Indian batsmen whose error in judgement cost them their wicket. Notably, this was the first time in India's 189-year Test history that three Indian batsmen were run out for ten or less runs in an innings. While Hanuma Vihari and Jasprit Bumrah got out for 4 and 0 respectively, Ashwin was dismissed for 10.

ALSO READ | IPL Star Mohammad Nabi's 71* Ends Renegades' 7-match Losing Streak In BBL 2020-21: WATCH

IND vs AUS live score update

Meanwhile, after getting dismissed for 244 and conceding a 94-run lead, India made a bright start to their second innings by sending both Australian openers back in the hut. While Will Pucovski's was caught behind off Mohammed Siraj's bowling for 10, David Warner was trapped in front of the wicket by Ashwin for 13. However, Australia's batting mainstays Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith steadied the ship by playing some cautious cricket and subsequently put them in a commanding position.

At Stumps on Day 2, Australia reached 103/2 with Labuschagne batting on 47 and Smith unbeaten on 29. The visitors now have a mammoth task in front of them to dismiss both Labuschagne and Smith quickly on Day 4 because if they fail to do so, the hosts will run away with the game.

ALSO READ | Steve Smith Equals BIG All-time Cricket Record With SCG Hundred Against India

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.