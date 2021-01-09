IPL Star Mohammad Nabi's 71* Ends Renegades' 7-match Losing Streak In BBL 2020-21: WATCH

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi starred for Melbourne Renegades in Match 33 of BBL 2020-21 against Adelaide Strikers in Adelaide. The right-hander played a scintillating knock of 71 off just 41 balls with nine fours and two sixes to guide his side to just their second win of the tournament, thus ending the seven-match losing streak the Renegades were on.

Mohammad Nabi's ferocious knock guides Melbourne Renegades to a stunning win

Having won the toss, the Strikers' captain Alex Carey decided to bat first. The home side's batsmen justified their captain's decision by posting a huge total of 177/7 in their 20 overs. Opener Phil Salt scored a fine half-century (59 off 42 balls) while Carey chipped in with a useful 42 off 25 balls to propel the Strikers to a competitive total.

In response, the Renegades began cautiously and were soon reduced to 68/3 after 8.1 overs. With another 110 runs needed of just 71 balls, the visitors had a mammoth task ahead of them after their top order failed to give them a brisk start. That's when Nabi rose to the occasion and showed the wide range of shots that he possesses. The Afghan international took on all the bowlers and smashed them around the park to bring up a fine half-century.

Notably, Nabi who plays for the Hyderabad franchise in the IPL reached his fifty by hitting a massive six off his countrymate Rashid Khan's bowling. The all-rounder's blistering innings ensured that the Renegades chased the target with a ball to spare and six wickets in hands. Nabi was rightly adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his sensational knock.

Courtesy of their win, the Renegades have reached nine points in as many matches but are still languishing at the last spot on the BBL points table. As the tournament is approaching its business end, the race to be in the top four of the BBL points table is getting intense and it would be interesting to how the teams approach the upcoming games. Meanwhile, according to BBL 2020-21 schedule, Melbourne Renegades will take on Brisbane Heat in Match 39 of BBL 2020-21 on Thursday, January 14 in Melbourne.

