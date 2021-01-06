IND Vs AUS 2020: Fan Tests Positive After Attending MCG Test, BBL 2020-21 On Alert

Authorities in Melbourne are on high alert after a fan present at the MCG Test match tested positive for the coronavirus. It has been revealed that a 30-year-old man who was part of the India vs Australia Boxing Day Test has since been tested positive for COVID-19, once again raising concerns regarding the viability of having an audience at the India vs Australia 3rd Test slated to begin on January 7, 2021. With most Australian states having successfully controlled locally acquired cases of the virus, this new infection has sparked a scramble in Victoria and will have a lasting effect on many other sports events like the BBL 2020-21 and the Australian Open.

Test match prep done right ✅



Countdown to the SCG Test begins ⏳



Who are you most excited to watch in action tomorrow? 😃😃 #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #AUSvIND



📸📸: Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/BXrRXrekQA — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Also Read | Tim Paine Warns Of SCG Test Sledging, FURIOUS At 'unnamed Indian Sources' Causing Tensions

India vs Australia 3rd Test in trouble after MCG COVID case?

Deputy Chief Health Officer Allen Cheng has confirmed that while “this person was not infectious at the Boxing Day sales or the MCG... We’re encouraging anyone who was in The Great Southern Stand, Zone 5 of the MCG between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm on 27 December, to get tested and isolate until they receive a negative result". Though the MCG has a capacity of 1,00,024 just about 30,000, socially distanced fans were present at the marquee event this year.

Also Read | Waiting For Hit-Man Show: Rohit And India Ready To Change Sydney Script

In the midst of a fresh increase in COVID cases, authorities from New South Wales have also said that the MCG COVID scare would influence how they proceeded with the SCG Test. The audience for the 3rd Test has already been restricted to 25% of seating capacity, with people from cluster areas in NSW banned from the event altogether. This might also work against the last Test of the series meant to be held in Brisbane next week. The Brisbane Test is already under some strain after the BCCI allegedly threatened to boycott the Test over the "unacceptable" additional 14-day quarantine rule in the city.

Also Read | IND Vs AUS 2020-21: NSW Govt Orders People To Wear Masks, NO Public Transport For SCG Test

Ajinkya Rahane MCG hundred

A look at the Honours Board at the G.



.@ajinkyarahane88 scored a Test century in 2014 and here he is today all set to get his name engraved again.



Well done, Skip 💯#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/1YfqQl3DKk — BCCI (@BCCI) December 27, 2020

Having just faced a humiliating defeat in the 1st IND vs AUS 2020 Test, the stakes were higher than ever for the Men in Blue as Ajinkya Rahane and Co. took to the MCG on December 26. With skipper Virat Kohli gone, it was on Rahane's unassuming shoulders to salvage the pride of the team - and salvage it he did. Ajinkya Rahane's MCG hundred will go down in history as one of the most important parts of what is sure to become one of India's most famous Test comebacks.

With the Aussies putting up 195 in the first innings of the 2nd IND vs AUS 2020 Test, Rahane answered with a gritty 112 before being run out. This century set the tone for the rest of the Indian innings that finally saw the visitors win to level the series 1-1. Rahane will take the field as captain once again fo the 3rd Test, beginning Thursday.

Also Read | Virat Kohli In 'conflict Of Interest' Trouble After Investing ₹33.32L In BCCI's Sponsors?

Image Credits: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.