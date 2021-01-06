IND Vs AUS 2020-21: NSW Govt Orders People To Wear Masks, NO Public Transport For SCG Test

Despite a spike in Sydney coronavirus cases, the city’s iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) will be hosting the third Test of the ongoing Australian home summer. In order to counter the contagious disease, officials recently confirmed that India vs Australia Sydney Test will be played in front of only 25 percent of the venue’s crowd capacity. Moreover, on Wednesday, January 6, the New South Wales (NSW) government came up with more countermeasures for crowds who will be attending the event.

IND vs AUS 2020-21: 25 percent crowd limit for India vs Australia Sydney Test

Crowd capacity at the SCG will initially be limited to 25 per cent for this week's third #AUSvIND Test. FULL STORY https://t.co/x8wr7IMWM1 pic.twitter.com/x5Y8xeQXzz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 4, 2021

IND vs AUS 2020-21: NSW government issues norms for attending India vs Australia Sydney Test

As reported by Fox Sports, crowds attending the SCG Test must wear face masks at all times (except for when eating or drinking) at the venue. Moreover, while only 9,500 cricket enthusiasts are allowed to enter stadiums (25 percent of SCG’s capacity of 38,000), the residents of the Sydney suburbs are barred from attending the Test altogether. The aforementioned norms were put to place by the NSW government on the back of a rise in Sydney coronavirus cases.

Additionally, the NSW health officials have also urged fans to not use public transport for attending the venue. NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard asked fans to use private vehicles instead and said, “We want people to enjoy a day at the cricket, but it’s a COVID day at the cricket”.

David Warner all-but confirmed for Australia’s playing XI

David Warner, who sustained a groin injury during the ODIs, is set to return to Australia’s playing XI for the upcoming New Year’s Test match. Australian captain Tim Paine has repeatedly hinted out the possibility of the cricketer’s return to the line-up. Warner, who opens the innings for Australia, is likely to team up with debutant Will Pucovski at the top of the order.

Tim Paine has all-but confirmed opener David Warner will play in the third Test and hinted his inclusion might not be the only change to the team's starting XI, reports @ARamseyCricket #AUSvIND https://t.co/55pTDQ58bN pic.twitter.com/SJW4VidNy9 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 6, 2021

India vs Australia live streaming details for third Test

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is set to be played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

