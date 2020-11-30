Ind Vs Aus 2020: Shane Warne Has Outrageous Advice For ICC To Curb Slow Over Rates In ODIs

The Ind vs Aus 2020 series has been the Indian men's national cricket teams' first major tour since February. They have not started their tour well by losing the ODI series. The Steve Smith hundreds tally against India goes on rising as it helped the hosts clinch the ODI series. However, former Australian spinner Shane Warne has come out all guns blazing against the Indian team and it has nothing to do with their poor performances.

Shane Warne fumes at Virat Kohli and the rest of the Indian team

The former Australian spinner came down hard on the Indian cricket team for taking over four hours and six minutes to bowl their 50 overs in the first ODI. Spectators of the first ODI between Ind vs Aus 2020 were left fuming with the pace at which the game progressed. In fact, both the teams had outrageous over-rates during the first ODI.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team took almost took an extra hour to finish complete their 50 overs considering all the breaks they took during the game. The Men in Blue were fined 20 percent of their match fees for the same. However, it does not seem to affect them as the touring team continued to bowl with slow over rates in the second ODI.

The former Australian spinner has now turned into a commentator and was in the commentary box for Fox Cricket before the second ODI match. During the same, Warne spoke on the above mentioned issue. He felt that the main reason for slow over rates was the fact that the Indian team was just ‘fluffing around’ and wasting time on the field. Warne added how the Indian cricket team took a lot of time despite the batsman’s readiness to face the ball.

Speaking during the pre-match show on Fox Cricket, Warne claimed that he didn't reckon it’s so much bowling the overs, it is more or less in between overs fluffing around. He asked that when the batsmen are just about ready so why should the bowler be waiting extra at the top of his mark. The real issue is in-between overs and not getting back to the mark quick enough, according to the Australian great.

Shane Warne's game-changing suggestion for the ICC

Shane Warne also went ahead to suggest a new different method that the ICC could introduce as penalties for players and teams with slow over rates. He speaks about how the ICC should introduce penalties that have an impact on the result of the game compared to the current situation where the players are handed fines from their match fees.

Warne expressed his thoughts by saying how teams could be given a major 25-run penalty rather than anything financial for every over they are late as money does not make much of a difference to players nowadays. The ICC in recent years had discontinued the practices of players getting suspended for slow over rates.

The Ind vs Aus 3rd ODI live is scheduled to take place on Wednesday as the touring team will look to get a consolation win in the dead rubber of a game. The hosts, however, will look at it as an opportunity and aim to whitewash their opponents.

