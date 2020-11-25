India Vs Australia 2020 Broadcasters Get Netflix, Amazon, My11Circle As On-air Sponsors?

The much-awaited India vs Australia 2020 series Down Under is scheduled to commence from Friday, November 27 onwards with the first of a set of three ODI matches. With just a few days prior to the start of Team India’s gruelling two-month tour of Australia, the official broadcasters of the series roped in as many as 15 sponsors on board. The Sony Pictures Networks India President Rohit Gupta confirmed the same in a recent interview with Exchange4Media.

Indian player train ahead of high-profile series

The wait is over. @cheteshwar1 is back in the nets and is back to doing what he loves the most. Bowlers be prepared for a long workout. #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/uAKEBE9PQf — BCCI (@BCCI) November 19, 2020

Also Read | India Vs Australia 2020: Ricky Ponting Warns India, Names Player To Watch Out For

India vs Australia 2020: Broadcasters reveal sponsorship deals prior to high-profile series

The Sony Pictures Sports Network will be broadcasting the entire India vs Australia 2020 series, i.e. three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests from November 27 to January 19 next year. Rohit Gupta recently stated that they have brought 15 sponsors on board, with five of them being co-presenters of the series and 10 being associate sponsors.

Rohit Gupta revealed that the response from advertisers has been huge because the upcoming India vs Australia 2020 series is India’s first since February earlier this year. He claimed that they are nearly 70-75 percent sold out already and are expecting a revenue growth by 30-35 percent from India’s previous visit in Australia (2018-2019).

Also Read | India Vs Australia 2020: David Warner Picks His Preferred Opening Partner For Test Series

The 10 associate sponsors of the India vs Australia 2020 series are Mondelez, Pernod Ricard, Dettol, Car24, PharmEasy, MRF, SBI Mutual Fund, MP Birla Cement, Ather Energy and streaming giant Netflix. Meanwhile, the five co-presenters of the series are Maruti Suzuki India, Byju’s, Vimal Pan Masala, Amazon.in and My11Circle. Interestingly, the Indian fantasy sports platform My11Circle was also recently announced as the title sponsor of the upcoming Lanka Premier League 2020 season.

India vs Australia 2020: Details about India vs Australia live streaming

The India vs Australia live streaming will be available on the Sony Pictures Sports Network in four different languages, i.e. Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu. For India vs Australia live in India, tune into SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX channels. Apart from India vs Australia live in India and live streaming details, fans can also access India vs Australia live scores on the social media pages of BCCI and Cricket Australia.

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly-endorsed Fantasy Sports Brand Named Lanka Premier League 2020 Title Sponsor

Amazon New Zealand cricket deal

Amazon, who will be co-presenting the India vs Australia 2020 contests Down Under, also recently bagged the streaming rights of all international cricket matches in New Zealand. As per the deal signed earlier this month, Amazon Prime Video will be streaming international men’s and women’s matches in New Zealand between late 2021 and 2026 for audiences in India. The Amazon New Zealand cricket deal will also include Team India’s tour of New Zealand in early 2022.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: Tickets For 3 T20Is & 2 ODIs Sold Out, Confirms Cricket Australia

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.