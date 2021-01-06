IND Vs AUS 3rd Test: India Announce Playing 11, Another Fast Bowling Debutant Confirmed

The Indian team management have announced India’s playing 11 for the upcoming New Year’s Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared the entire Indian line-up on their social media accounts on Wednesday, January 6. Rohit Sharma, who missed out the entirety of ODIs, T20Is and the first two Tests due to an injury, is now set to make a comeback into the Indian team in their ongoing tour Down Under.

Players train ahead of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Test match prep done right ✅



Countdown to the SCG Test begins ⏳



Who are you most excited to watch in action tomorrow? 😃😃 #TeamIndia 🇮🇳 #AUSvIND



📸📸: Getty Images Australia pic.twitter.com/BXrRXrekQA — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Also Read | Suresh Raina Gives MASSIVE Update To Fans On Dream11 IPL 2021 Participation

India playing 11 for SCG Test revealed: Navdeep Saini to make Test debut

Team India veteran Rohit Sharma will be replacing out-of-form batsman Mayank Agarwal at the top. Sharma, who was recently appointed as India’s vice-captain in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, will be opening the innings alongside Shubman Gill.

Both Gill and Mohammad Siraj, who made their Test debuts in India’s emphatic victory in the Boxing Day Test, have retained their spots in the playing 11. Interestingly, the upcoming Test will see another debutant for India in the form of pacer Navdeep Saini. Earlier, it was widely speculated that T Natarajan will be making his Test debut as seasoned fast bowler Mohammad Shami continues to recover from his injury.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill Included Amongst All Indian Players Testing COVID-19 Negative

Navdeep Saini, who plays for Delhi in first-class cricket, has represented his national side in seven ODIs and 10 T20Is before. With his looming Test debut, he is set to become the 299th cricketer to represent India at the Test level. Here is a look at the entire India playing 11 for SCG Test.

NEWS - #TeamIndia announce Playing XI for the 3rd Test against Australia at the SCG.



Navdeep Saini is all set to make his debut.#AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/lCZNGda8UD — BCCI (@BCCI) January 6, 2021

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Subject To Funny Memes On Twitter After 'Bill Gate' Controversy

IND vs AUS 3rd Test live streaming details

For India vs Australia live streaming in India, fans can tune in to the Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the third Test will also be available for fans on the SonyLIV app. The India vs Australia 3rd Test match is set to be played at the SCG between January 7 and 11.

Also Read | Team India 2020 Review: T Natarajan, D Padikkal Lead List Of Breakout Stars For The Future

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.