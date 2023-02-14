IND Vs AUS: After Jaydev Unadkat, Another Star-Indian Player Likely To Miss 2nd Test Match

Team India thrashed Australia in the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by an innings and 132 runs and the Indian bowlers completely destroyed the Aussie batting lineup. On a spin friendly track batting first Australia were bundled out by the Indian spinners for a score of 177 and the Indian bowlers didn't allow any visitor batsman to settle at the crease. In return Team India courtesy hundred from Rohit Sharma and half centuries from Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja helped India post 400 in their first innings. Batting again the Aussies were reduced for just 91 and they lost the match by an innings and 132 runs.

Now everyone's eyes are on the second Test that is set to be played in New Delhi. The Indian team have made some changes to their squad by releasing Jaydev Unadkat out of the second Test squad so that he can join the Saurashtra team squad for the Ranji Trophy final.

Another star player Shreyas Iyer is also not expected to play the second Test as he is still under rehabilitation and recovering from his injury.

According to a report by PTI, Shreyas Iyer is under rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru and is recovering from his back injury. This injury also ruled him out from the New Zealand ODI series and he was sent to NCA for a fitness test.

Shreyas Iyer has shared several videos of him training at the NCA and recovering from his injury. Shreyas is currently working under the guidance of coach S Rajnikanth. Shreyas Iyer is currently going through his daily routine as he has been out of action for at least a month now.

Shreyas Iyer likely to play for Rest of India in the Irani Cup

Shreyas has been out of the national team for a long time now and he cannot directly enter the Test team. Shreyas shall play at least one domestic match ahead of returning to the team and he is likely to feature in the Rest of India squad in the Irani Cup.

India all rounder Ravindra Jadeja after recovering from his back injury also featured in a Ranji Trophy match for Saurashtra against Tamil Nadu. After the match Jadeja played the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia in Nagpur.

Team India will play the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi from 17th February to 21st February.