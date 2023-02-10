IND Vs AUS: Australia Anxiously Wait For Scan Results As Batsman Gets Injured On Day 2

Australia batsmen Matt Renshaw didn't come to the field on day 2 of the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur. According to reports, Matt Renshaw sustained a knee injury during the practice session on day 2 and has been taken to the hospital for scans. Ashton Agar has taken the field in his place.

Cricket Australia release update on Matt Renshaw

Cricket Australia also released a detailed statement regarding the same. Cricket Australia said, "Renshaw hurt his knee in the warm-up before play on day two. The 26-year-old left the VCA Stadium on Friday morning to undergo scans, with Ashton Agar taking his place on the field as India batted in their first innings."

Matt Renshaw is currently off the field with knee soreness. Hoping for a positive result on his scans. 🤞



Matt Renshaw was included in the playing XI ahead of Travis Head but he had a forgettable day with the bat and was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for a duck.

Matt Renshaw has a tremendous subcontinent record which was the main reason he was prioritised over Travis Head. Matt Renshaw was also a part of the Australia side in the 2017 tour as he scored 232 runs at an average of 30. Travis Head on the other hand is yet to play a match in India.

Australia's affair with injuries in the series is not new as they have already had three injuries before the series. Australia have already lost key players like Mitchell Starc, Cameron Green and Josh Hazlewood.

Cameron Green is recovering from his finger injury which he sustained in the series against South Africa. Mitchell Starc was also ruled out from the first two Tests and Josh Hazlewood was ruled out just before the first Test match.

Australia have never won a series in India since 2004 and they have also lost to them in the previous three instances of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia currently are at the top spot in both the ICC Test Team Rankings and the ICC World Test Championship points table.

Australia needs to avoid a 4-0 whitewash in the series if they want to directly qualify for the World Test Championship final.