Former Indian Head-coach Wants ODI's To Be Shifted To 40 Overs, Cites Interesting Reason

With the 2023 ODI World Cup just about seven months away, former India cricketer and head coach Ravi Shastri has come up with an interesting idea for the International Cricket Council regarding the ODI format. Shastri wants ICC to think on the idea of reducing the overs in the ODI format from 50 overs to 40 overs.

While doing commentary on the Day 4 of the fourth Test between India and Australia, Shastri said, “For One-day cricket to survive, I think it should be reduced to 40-over games in future."

Ravi Shastri said that the ICC shall address the issue of the diminishing number of spectators from the ODI format. Shastri further added that when former India captain Kapil Dev won the 1983 World Cup, it used to be played in a 60 overs format which was later cut to 50 overs. The former India coach further feels that it is the perfect time to cut short the ODI format from 50 overs to 40 overs.

Ravi Shastri said: 'I think the time has come for it.....'

Ravi Shastri said, “The reason I say this is because when we won the World Cup in 1983, it was a 60-over (a side) game. Then the attention span of the people diminished and it became a 50-over game. I think the time has come for it to become now a 40-over game. Evolve with the times. Reduce the format."

'It is the injection the game needs to evolve'

Ravi Shastri also quoted that the T20 format will always bring up money to the game and there are already enough T20 leagues happening in the world to promote the format. Shastri said, “T20 format I think is the key. It is the injection the game needs to evolve. It’s the cash cow for the sport. But I think there also the bilaterals (series) should be reduced. There are enough domestic leagues around the world that promote the T20 game.

Shastri also further added that if needed there can be a cut in number of the bilateral series and the T20 leagues can be left to happen. Shastri said, “We should let those leagues happen and then have a World Cup, just in between. Very few bilaterals, if needed before a World Cup or something of that sort. Then you can sustain all three formats."