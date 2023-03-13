IND Vs AUS: Cheteshwar Pujara Bowls Leg-spin In 4th Test, R Ashwin's Response Is Priceless

The fourth Test match between India and Australia being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad ended in a Draw. Both the team's captains shook hands before the match was about to end on Day 5 as there was no other possible result left in the match than a draw. Team India won the 4-match series by 2-1.

With only a draw possible on Day 5 of the fourth Test match, India skipper gave a chance to many players of the Indian team to bowl. During this moment India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara also came out to bowl which was only his second over in Test matches.

IND vs AUS: Pujara bowls in 4th Test, Ashwin gives epic reply

However, Cheteshwar Pujara is often known for his contributions with the bat, but in this instance, he was also seen bowling leg breaks to Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne. Pujara who is not used to bowling in Tests bowled a good economical first over. R Ashwin took notice of Pujara's bowling in a Test match and gave an epic response on Twitter.

Main kya karu? Job chod du? 😂 pic.twitter.com/R0mJqnALJ6 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) March 13, 2023

If we talk about Cheteshwar Pujara's batting performance in the ongoing 4 match series, the Indian batsman was not able to score big runs in the series but scored valuable runs for the Indian team whenever it was needed.

Talking about the series, Team India take the series 2-1 and have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the fourth time in a row. The Indian team last time beat Australia in their home den by playing with an almost 'B' team with no big stars playing in the team.

Team India also qualified for the World Test Championship final after New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by two wickets in the first Test in Christchurch. Team India needed a win in the Ahmedabad Test match if they want to keep their fortunes in their hands otherwise they had to rely on the Kiwis to either beat Sri Lanka or stop them at a draw.

The World Test Championship final will be played from June 7, 2023, at the Kennington Oval ground in London between India and Australia. The Indian team, on one hand, will play their second successive World Test Championship final whereas on the other hand, it is Australia's first outing at the event.