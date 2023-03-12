Shubman Gill Questions Pujara On His 'Attacking' Approach, Latter Gives Witty Reply; WATCH

Shubman Gill and Cheteshewar Pujara, who constructed a partnership of over 100 on Day 3 of the 4th Test between India and Australia, met again after the day ended. The two were invited for a chat by BCCI, where both batsmen interacted about how the day went. Shubman Gill, who played a sublime knock of 128 runs asked Cheteshwar Pujara whether he has changed his batting approach.

Pujara started the interview by congratulating Gill on a well-compiled hundred, "I've got the Centurian with me on Day 3, Shubman very well done, congrats on your hundred. You seem to be enjoying this ground."

To which Gill replied, "Yeah! I mean this is my home ground for IPL and I am glad to be able to get some runs under my belt on this ground.

Pujara then asked, "You have got a T20 hundred as well, and this is your first Test hundred in India. How does it feel?"

"It feels great to be able to be able to get a Test hundred specially in India this is my first one and to be able ti get it here which is my home ground in IPL, it feels amazing. " Gill said.

Pujara's witty reply to Gill

Following that Gill asked Pujara about his attacking approach, "And I've been saying you've been batting a bit more aggressively in Test matches,m something different in your approach?

Pujara said that he is practicing shots in the nets and that has what transferred onto the field.

"No not really. I've worked on some of the shots, you've been seeing that in the net sessions. I am working on a few shots. So, whenever there is a situation needed where I need to accelerate a bit more, I need to play a few more shots, then I would love to do that. But today you know the way the partnership, our partnership was going on, you were taking on the bowlers. So, I didn't have to take a lot of risk."

Though both Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara are now in the pavilion, Indian innings have continued and as for now, India are 363/4 after 132 overs on Day 4. Click here to know live updates.