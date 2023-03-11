IND Vs AUS: Dinesh Karthik Makes Bold Prediction For Day 3: 'Get This Feeling There's...'

The Indian batsmen ended Day 2 of the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy vs Australia at a score of 36/0. In a series wherein wickets have fallen in bunches and Tests have ended in just three days, the fourth match is being played on a completely different pitch where it has been the batsmen till now who have dominated the game.

The Indian batsmen Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma looked solid at the end of Day 2 and now they will want to achieve Australia's first innings score as soon as possible. Amidst all this India wicket keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik has come up with a big prediction on Day 3.

Dinesh Karthik's prediction for day 3

According to Karthik he feels that there are two hundreds loading for Team India on Day 3. Karthik said in a tweet, "Get the feeling there's a couple of big 100s loading for TEAM INDIA today."

Get the feeling there's a couple of big 100s loading for TEAM INDIA today 😉@BCCI #CricketTwitter #BGT2023 #IndiaVsAustralia — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 11, 2023

Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma looked good at the end of Day 2 and were striking the ball very well. Seeing the pitch it might not be very difficult for the India openers to convert their starts into hundreds.

Other than Gill and Rohit, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara have looked good while batting in the series and are also the contenders to grab a hundred in the fourth Test match.

If we talk about Australia, so far they have dominated the Test match as their opener Usman Khawaja and all rounder Cameron Green managed to hit hundreds. Usman Khawaja didn't feel any difficulty to face the Indian bowlers and played a well balanced 180 run innings.

Cameron Green also supported Khawaja and played a 114 run innings. Usman Khawaja and Green together stitched a 208 run partnership among them.

If we talk about the series, Team India already are 2-1 up and have retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for a record fourth time. The Indian team had no other option than to win the fourth Test match to qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Australia on the other hand have already qualified for the final of the big event.