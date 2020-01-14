IND Vs AUS Dream11 1st ODI Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India will face Australia in the first ODI of Australia's tour of India 2019/20. The match will be played at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, January 14 at 1:30 PM IST. Virat Kohli will captain India and Aaron Finch will captain Australia. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

IND vs AUS Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

India:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia:

Aaron Finch (captain), Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Ashton Turner, Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Ashton Agar and Peter Handscomb.

IND vs AUS Dream11 team

Wicketkeepers: Alex Carey

Batsmen: David Warner (vice-captain), Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer

All-Rounders: Marnus Labuschagne, Ravindra Jadeja

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

IND vs AUS Dream11 Prediction and Form Guide

India start as favourites to win the game due to their recent form on home soil and Australia not having played any ODI cricket in many months.

India's last ODI game was against the West Indies in December 2019. India won that encounter by four wickets. Their best batsmen in that game were skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Their most effective bowlers in the game were Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini.

Australia's last ODI was all the way back in the July of 2019 when they lost the World Cup semi-final to England. Their best batsmen in that game were Steve Smith and Alex Carey. Their best bowlers in the game were Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins.

ALSO READ: