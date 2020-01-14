When He Plays, I Never Switch Off My TV: Pak Legend Is All Praises For This Cricketer

Former Pakistani cricketer Zaheer Abbas picked his choice between Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his limited over Deputy Rohit Sharma and heaped praises over the latter. Abbas stated that while Virat Kohli is a great batsman, India's star opener Rohit Sharma's strokeplay is very satisfying to watch.

Abbas further praised the shot creation of Sharma, asserting to be an artist and went onto say that Kohli does not possess the same. He added that while Kohli is the best, he prefers to watch Rohit because of his unique style.

"When he is playing, I never switch off my TV. Kohli is right now India's backbone but watching Rohit making his strokes makes me happy. Both these batsmen are great to watch," he said.

Furthermore, the batting great lauded India's approach towards cricket and said,

"Cricket has always been popular in India and they have always produced great players. Unlike us, they have stayed away from falling into politics and jealousy and made a system that took along senior players too so that there is no gap between them and the replacements. You can see that earlier there was Sunil Gavaskar, then came Sachin Tendulkar and now there is Kohli," he said.

Virat Kohli Exudes Confidence When Asked About Playing D/N Test Matches Away From Home

Virat Kohli on Monday said that the Indian team are ready to play the Day-Night Test match anywhere in the world while addressing the media ahead of the first ODI against Australia at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

''Yeah look, we have played the D/N Test here. We were pretty happy with how it went and it has become an exciting feature of any Test series so we are absolutely open to play a Day-Night Test. We are ready and up for the challenge and yeah whether it's Gabba or Perth it doesn't matter to us we do have the skillsets as a team now to compete against anyone in the world and anywhere in any format of the game whether it's white-ball, red-ball or the pink-ball, we are ready to play anyone'' said Kohli.

