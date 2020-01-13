The Debate
Ind Vs Aus: Sanju Samson's Exclusion Makes Twitterati Question Dhawan And Pant's Places

Cricket News

Ind vs Aus: Sanju Samson's fans lashed out at the BCCI for not giving the Kerala batsman enough chances as they took to Twitter and let their anger known.

Ind vs Aus

The Indian team on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series in New Zealand. India will play a full-fledged series in the country consisting of five T20Is, three ODIs and three Tests. The long tour will start with the T20I series on January 24. Limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma makes a comeback into the team. 

The experienced opener was given some much-needed rest for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and would return to the team during the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting on January 14. Sanju Samson, meanwhile, has paid the price for Rohit Sharma’s inclusion in the team. The right-handed batsman has made way for the star batsman. Sanju Samson played for India after more than four years of his India debut in the final T20I against Pune. He could play just 2 balls in the game as he got out after hitting a six off the first ball. 

Sanju Samson's fans lashed out at the BCCI for not giving the Kerala batsman enough chances as they took to Twitter and let their anger out over the snub. Many of them also questioned the board's favouritism towards the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, questioning their inconsistent selection policies.

Ind vs Aus: Here's a look at few reactions over Sanju Samson's exclusion

T20I Squad for tour of New Zealand

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.

