Ind Vs Aus: Sanju Samson's Exclusion Makes Twitterati Question Dhawan And Pant's Places

The Indian team on Sunday announced the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series in New Zealand. India will play a full-fledged series in the country consisting of five T20Is, three ODIs and three Tests. The long tour will start with the T20I series on January 24. Limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma makes a comeback into the team.

ALSO READ | Rohit Sharma doubtful for IND vs AUS ODI due to thumb injury: Report

The experienced opener was given some much-needed rest for the three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka and would return to the team during the upcoming ODI series against Australia, starting on January 14. Sanju Samson, meanwhile, has paid the price for Rohit Sharma’s inclusion in the team. The right-handed batsman has made way for the star batsman. Sanju Samson played for India after more than four years of his India debut in the final T20I against Pune. He could play just 2 balls in the game as he got out after hitting a six off the first ball.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli comes up with a brutal response to Ishant Sharma's 'YOLO' post

Sanju Samson's fans lashed out at the BCCI for not giving the Kerala batsman enough chances as they took to Twitter and let their anger out over the snub. Many of them also questioned the board's favouritism towards the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant, questioning their inconsistent selection policies.

Ind vs Aus: Here's a look at few reactions over Sanju Samson's exclusion

So sanju samson was given only 2 balls to play after 4 years

And dropped again https://t.co/2PUDyuI4wq — KARAN (@Karan_thug) January 12, 2020

Can Anyone ask them, why they dropped Sanju Samson. He played only one match, how can you drop anyone after one inning. What would have been happen if team management drop Shivam after one inning, where he scored only 10+ runs.#BCCI#NZvIND @IamSanjuSamson pic.twitter.com/DNPxWYdPYQ — Shiva (@urs_shivasharma) January 13, 2020

Sanju Samson has been dropped after playing 2 balls in span of 5 years.. @BCCI ab pani kaun pilayega? #SanjuSamson — AzaadTau (@TauTumhare) January 12, 2020

ALSO READ | Hardik Pandya reveals details of his emotional chat with Virat Kohli post his surgery

No matter how he performs, Rishabh Pant is our first choice wicketkeeper, we've asked Sanju Samson to wait for another 5 years to get a T20I - MSK Prasad#INDvAUS #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/IPzrK5yORv — Abhijeet ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) January 12, 2020

The reason why India won't win T20 WC 2020....



By picking up Shikhar Dhewan who is totally useless in T20Is...

Also don't know why Sanju Samson was dropped..... https://t.co/pnLbffdxsI — Kirtik Mitra (@Kirtik_Mitra) January 12, 2020

Retweet if you want Sanju Samson in place of Rishabh Pant — Manish ➐ (@Man_isssh) January 12, 2020

T20I Squad for tour of New Zealand

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (Vice-captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami.

ALSO READ | Skipper Virat Kohli against 'pitting people' as the fight for opener's spot intensifies