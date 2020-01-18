IND Vs AUS 3rd ODI Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule, And All Match Details

The final ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Their 50-overs international fixture will start at 1:30 PM IST. The match will take place on Sunday, January 19.

Clinical performance by #TeamIndia to beat Australia by 36 runs and level the series 1-1. Onto the decider in Bengaluru. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/H808C2tbot — BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2020

IND vs AUS match preview

The Australian cricket team are currently on a tour to India for 3 ODIs. Australia won the opening contest by 10 wickets with openers David Warner and Aaron Finch smashing unbeaten centuries. However, Team India bounced back in the second ODI as they pipped the visitors by 36 runs.

IND vs AUS squad details

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, K.S. Bharat.

Australia Squad: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Ashton Turner, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, D’Arcy Short, Josh Hazlewood, Peter Handscomb.

IND vs AUS Dream11 team and prediction

Wicketkeeper – KL Rahul (VC)

All-rounder – Marnus Labuschagne, Ravindra Jadeja

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (C), Rohit Sharma, Aaron Finch, Steven Smith

Bowlers – Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

India start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

