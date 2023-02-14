IND Vs AUS: Huge Blow To Team India As Star Player Likely To Miss ODI Series Vs Australia

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah will most likely miss out on the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, which is scheduled to be played in March. Bumrah was due to make a comeback from an injury during the white-ball contest against the visiting Aussies next month, however, it has been learnt that the talismanic pacer will not be available for the series due to injury concerns.

According to a PTI report, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unlikely to rush Bumrah's comeback as there is a risk of his injury resurfacing again before the World Test Championship final. There is also the ICC Cricket World Cup, which is scheduled to be played in India later this year. As per the report, the BCCI doesn't want to take any risk with Bumrah's injury before the marquee event.

Bumrah was supposed to make a comeback during the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka before being ruled out. Making the announcement on January 3, BCCI said, “Team India pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the upcoming 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah, who was set to join the team in Guwahati ahead of the ODI series, will need some more time to build bowling resilience. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure”.

Bumrah's injury

Bumrah has been out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup due to a back injury. He made a comeback to the national side in September for a white-ball series against Australia but a stiff back forced BCCI to pull him out again. Prior to that, Bumrah's last international assignment was in England, where he played the one T20I and two ODIs apart from the one-off Test in Birmingham.

Bumrah is now expected to return to play for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in April-May. He is likely to miss out on the final two Tests of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia. India are currently playing a four-match Test series against Australia. The series is being considered a crucial contest for the Rohit Sharma-led side as it will determine their chances of qualifying for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Image: BCCI