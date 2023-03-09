IND Vs AUS: KS Bharat Drops A Sitter As Travis Head Survives After Edging The Ball

Team India are facing Australia in the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad. The Indian cricket team are already 2-1 up in the series and will be focusing on winning the fourth Test and qualify for the World Test Championship final.

Australia won the toss and decided to bat first on a sunny morning in Ahmedabad. Australia got off to a good start and looked comfortable at the pitch but soon India bowler Umesh Yadav created a chance but wicket keeper KS Bharat dropped a sitter catch of Travis Head behind the stumps. The bowl was seaming away from Head and took his bat's outside edge and went through to Bharat. The catch came at good height but at last the young wicketkeeper batsman closed his hands before due to which he was unable to take the catch.

KS Bharat drops a sitter; Watch

Netizens have started to give reactions on KS Bharat's drop catch

KS Bharat drops an Easy catch of Travis head....can prove to be costly 😬#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/VrTE8HEnFF — Cricpedia (@_Cricpedia) March 9, 2023

Anyone can drop catches, but KS Bharat is not as good a keeper as Wriddhiman Saha.



Since he hasn't come with the reputation of a flamboyant batsman, people have automatically thought he must be a world class keeper. (And exact opposite for Ishan) March 9, 2023

Mediocre Promotes Mediocrity....too much unnecessary extra support for KS Bharat where he doesn't even know a keeper has to bat also...and even his keeping is substandard also. You can't waste opportunities like this in a country of 1.5 billion people...@cricketaakash — Saurabh (@saurabhshibu) March 9, 2023

Rishabh Pant watching KS Bharat drop dollys #INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/mA2KOoWKXc — HerΩthesis 🪩 (@herothesis) March 9, 2023

If we further talk about the match , Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first in Ahmedabad. Australia openers Usman Khawaja and Travis Head started the innings for the visitors and till now have looked solid.

Australia will be high on confidence after winning the third Test at Indore and visitors spinners took the match away from Team India. Nathan Lyon took 11 of the 20 India wickets and Matthew Kunhemann also grabbed a fifer in the first innings.

Australia have already qualified for the World Test Championship final that is set to be played in the June month this year.