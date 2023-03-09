Last Updated:

IND Vs AUS: KS Bharat Drops A Sitter As Travis Head Survives After Edging The Ball

Wicket keeper KS Bharat dropped a sitter catch behind the wickets of Travis Head off Umesh Yadav in the first innings of Australia's batting in the 4th Test.

Saksham nagar
KS Bharat

Team India are facing Australia in the fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium of Ahmedabad. The Indian cricket team are already 2-1 up in the series and will be focusing on winning the fourth Test and qualify for the World Test Championship final. 

Australia won the toss and decided to bat first on a sunny morning in Ahmedabad. Australia got off to a good start and looked comfortable at the pitch but soon India bowler Umesh Yadav created a chance but wicket keeper KS Bharat dropped a sitter catch of Travis Head behind the stumps. The bowl was seaming away from Head and took his bat's outside edge and went through to Bharat. The catch came at good height but at last the young wicketkeeper batsman closed his hands before due to which he was unable to take the catch. 

Netizens have started to give reactions on KS Bharat's drop catch

If we further talk about the match , Australia had won the toss and opted to bat first in Ahmedabad. Australia openers Usman Khawaja and Travis Head started the innings for the visitors and till now have looked solid. 

Australia will be high on confidence after winning the third Test at Indore and visitors spinners took the match away from Team India. Nathan Lyon took 11 of the 20 India wickets and Matthew Kunhemann also grabbed a fifer in the first innings. 

Australia have already qualified for the World Test Championship final that is set to be played in the June month this year.

