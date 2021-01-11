IND Vs AUS Live: BCCI, CA Gives MASSIVE Update On Brisbane Test After Long Standoff

There has been a lot of hullabaloo over the fate for the fourth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Several reports had emerged which stated that the Indian team was not willing to go through a hard quarantine upon arriving in Brisbane for the fourth Test. Moreover, a certain section of fans, as well as, former cricketers accused Team India of not wanting to travel to Brisbane because they are scared of the pitch at the Gabba.

Brisbane Test to go ahead as scheduled: Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley

However, putting all those reports to bed, interim Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley confirmed that the Indian team will travel to Brisbane and the fourth Test between the two cricketing giants will go ahead as per India vs Australia schedule. In a conversation with SEN Radio, Hockley said that the fourth Test will be played at The Gabba as planned. He added that on the basis of their discussions on Sunday, there we are ready and excited to play the fourth Test in Brisbane.

However, the Queensland government has decided to reduce the crowd capacity to 50 per cent whereas they have also made masks compulsory for any fans moving around the stadium. Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said that the Gabba will be filled to half the capacity and masks are mandatory for entering, leaving and moving around the stadium. However, she stated that if a fan is sitting on their seats, one won't have to wear their masks because they are outside. She further reiterated that most people will be coming by public transport anyway, where fans will have to wear their masks.

According to the report, the match will be reticketed and all current ticket holders will receive a full refund, including all associated costs. They will also have an exclusive window to repurchase tickets. Notably, Brisbane has been under a three-day lockdown after a UK variant of COVID-19 was detected in the city. The lockdown is slated to end at 6:00 PM (AEST) and 1:30 PM (IST) on Monday.

Meanwhile, after Pant departed for a well-made 97, all eyes were on Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari who had around 45 overs to survive. However, Pujara was dismissed by Josh Hazlewood for 77, leaving Vihari and R Ashwin at the crease. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 301/5 after 115.4 overs. Vihari is batting on 6 whereas Ashwin is unbeaten on 24. India need another 108 runs to win in 21 overs whereas Australia need five wickets to take the lead in the series.

