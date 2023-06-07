IND vs AUS: Michael Vaughan slams India's decision in WTC Final, calls it 'big mistake'

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has slammed Team India's decision during the ongoing WTC final against Australia on Wednesday. Vaughan criticised the Indian team management's decision to leave out Ravichandran Ashwin from the playing XI. Ashwin has not been included in India's playing XI for the WTC final. India included just one spinner in the form of Ravindra Jadeja. Vaughan called India's decision to leave out Ashwin a "big mistake."

Also Read: WTC Final, IND Vs AUS Live Score

IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma reveals why Ashwin is not playing

Speaking at the toss ahead of the match, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma clarified that it was tough for them to leave out Ashwin for the WTC final. Rohit stated that Ashwin has been left out of the playing XI because of the overcast conditions in England. India decided to go with just one spinner looking at the conditions ahead of the toss. Rohit said it is not a great occasion to leave Ashwin out but one has to do what is best for the team. Earlier, head coach Rahul Dravid had said that the team combination will be decided after looking at the conditions on match day.

"It is tough to leave Ashwin out. He has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.

Also, note Ashwin was part of India's playing XI in the inaugural edition of the WTC final in 2021. He played the final against New Zealand at The Rose Bowl Stadium in Southampton. Ashwin was the only wicket-taker for India in the final innings of the match where the Kiwis chased down the target with 8 wickets in hand. Overall, Ashwin has played seven Test matches in England and has picked up 18 wickets.

Also Read: IND Vs AUS Confirmed Playing XI: Toss Update For WTC Final, Dream11 Prediction, And More

WTC Final: India vs Australia Playing XIs

Australia's XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland

India's XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, KS Bharat (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj

Image: BCCI/Twitter/Vaughan/Insta