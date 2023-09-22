IND Vs AUS: Netizens Have Field Day As Ashwin Bowls From Harbhajan Singh End On ODI Return

Team India spinner R Ashwin has been one of the most debated topics among Indian cricket team fans in recent times. Ashwin has been included in the IND vs AUS ODI series squad and making a comeback in the 50-over format after almost two years. The veteran Indian off-spinner played his last ODI match against South Africa in January 2022. Ashwin has only played 9 ODI matches since 2017.

3 things you need to know

R Ashwin is mostly remembered for his achievements in Test cricket

Ashwin is the number one-ranked Test bowler

Ashwin has scored a total of four Test hundreds in his career

Social media explodes after R Ashwin bowls from Harbhajan Singh end

Team India spinner R Ashwin was included in the Team India playing for the first ODI match against Australia and made his comeback in the team. Ashwin was also not far from picking up a wicket on his ODI return and got rid of Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne for a score of 39 runs. Ashwin bowled from the Harbhajan Singh end at the PCA Stadium in Mohali. Interestingly he took a wicket from Yuvraj Singh end. The netizens were quick to react to the situation and came up with different tweets on 'X'. Some of the reactions are mentioned below:

R Ashwin take wicket from Harbhajan Singh end..

Nothing for rivalry 👀#INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/eUOy2pTDZI — Sachin Yadav (@imsachinyadav1) September 22, 2023

R Ashwin bowling from the Harbhajan Singh End will always have a good ring to it #IndvAus — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) September 22, 2023

R Ashwin bowling from the Harbhajan Singh End.



Someone’s not going to enjoy it a lot. #INDvAUS — Anuj Trivedi (@anuj10trivedi) September 22, 2023

Does R Ashwin have a chance to get included in ODI World Cup squad?

The spinners will play a big role in the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 all set to begin in India from the next month. The Indian team's selection committee has picked Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel and Ravindra Jadeja as the three spinners and snubbed star leg spin bowler Yuzvendra Chahal. With R Ashwin included in the ODI squad for the series against Australia, he can be picked for the ODI World Cup as well if one player gets injured.