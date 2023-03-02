Ravichandran Ashwin surpassed legendary Indian captain Kapil Dev’s feat to become the third-highest wicket-taker for India in international cricket. Ashwin started the second innings of the India vs Australia 3rd Test match with a tally of 686 wickets, a wicket behind Kapil Dev’s tally of 687. He matched the legend’s record by dismissing Peter Handscomb on Day 2 of the 3rd Test.

Ashwin then dismissed Alex Carey to surpass Kapil’s tally, before wrapping up Australia on a score of 197 runs in their first innings. The 36-year-old is now 18 wickets away from surpassing Harbhajan Singh’s tally of 707 wickets and becoming India’s second-highest wicket-taker of all time across all formats. Former Indian wrist-spinner Anil Kumble leads the charts with a total of 953 wickets in 401 games.

R Ashwin becomes the No. 1-ranked Test bowler

It is worth noting that Ashwin became the No. 1-ranked Test bowler in the ICC Rankings on Wednesday. He replaced English veteran James Anderson at the top of the ICC Test bowling rankings. He first achieved the milestone back in 2015 and has found himself in the top position on several occasions since then.

While Ashwin leads the rankings with a total of 864 points, Anderson is second with 859 points and Cummins is third with 858 points. He also finds himself placed in the second position in the ICC Men’s Test All-Rounder Rankings with 376 points. Ashwin’s spin twin Ravindra Jadeja sits at the top of the all-rounder rankings with 460 points.

Ashwin has been a key player for India since his international debut in the 2010s. He once used to ply his trade for the team in all formats and most recently represented India at the ICC T20 World Cup 2022. However, the cricketer has undeniably established himself as one of the greatest Test bowlers for India in history.

The star cricketer already sits second in the list of highest wicket-takers for India in Test cricket. Following his three wickets on Day 2 of the third Test against Australia, Ashwin’s wicket tally in the format stands at 466 wickets in his 91st match. In Test cricket, he has an average of 23.92, while registering 31 five-wicket hauls.