Bizarre scenes were witnessed in the final session on Day 2 of the India vs Australia first Test match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. At the conclusion of the 99th over, Indian allrounder Ravindra Jadeja was seen storming out of the field and into the Indian dressing room, without being dismissed or retired hurt. As the viewers and spectators wondered about the reason behind Jadeja’s gesture, the on-field umpires called for a drinks break.

It was understood that Jadeja went inside for a quick bathroom break as he returned to the field a few minutes later. The commentators on Star Sports’ live broadcast of the match were also confused with Jadeja’s actions. It is pertinent to mention that Jadeja had already completed his half-century before running back to the dressing room.

India crosses the 300-run mark in the second innings on Day 2

Coming in to bat on Day 2 of the match, Jadeja partnered with the India captain Rohit Sharma to stitch a 61-run stand in 130 balls. Jadeja took 114 balls to complete his fifty, while Rohit walked back to the pavilion on an individual score of 120 runs in 212 balls. Courtesy of their efforts, India’s score in the second innings stood at 303/7 after 105 overs of play.