Salman Butt Trolled For 'match-fixing' On Twitter After Mocking Kamran Akmal's Exclusion

Cricket News

Salman Butt was trolled on Twitter for his comment on Kamran Akmal's post after the latter expressed his disappointment on not being selected in the team.

Written By Jatin Malu | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman Butt

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the T20I squad for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh. Pakistan have lost 8 of their last 9 T20I games, including 5 in a row after the ICC Cricket World Cup last year. This could be the reason why the Pakistan team management has axed as many as 7 players who toured Australia last year.

ALSO READ | Danish Kaneria's 'Hindu discrimination' allegations not true: Ex-Pak captain Salman Butt

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Amir, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Irfan and Wahab Riaz are the seven players who were axed from the team. Pakistan also recalled experienced campaigners Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik into the 15-man squad, while also naming three uncapped players - Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt and Haris Rauf.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal, who was once a regular in the Pakistan team, was overlooked yet again. Many believe that after the omission of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal deserves a chance.

ALSO READ | Qatar T10 League: Salman Butt does a Javed Miandad, wins match with six off the last ball

Taking to his official Twitter account, Akmal expressed his disappointment over not getting selected.

Kamran Akmal expresses disappointment over tweet

A lot of comments started flooding the post but one notable comment was of former Pakistan captain, Salman Butt. Butt poked fun at Akmal in a way for being out of the Pakistan team for so long. He also mocked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well for ignoring a player of Akmal's stature.

Salman Butt takes a sly dig at PCB

ALSO READ | Salman Butt slams selection policy ahead of 2nd Australia vs Pakistan Test

But Salman Butt's comments backfired as he was trolled for advising Kamran Akmal. Let's have a look at a few reactions.

Salman Butt gets trolled by Twitterati

ALSO READ | Mohammad Amir Mocks PCB After Pakistan's T20I Snub In Cheeky Tweet, Deletes It Later

IMAGE COURTESY: PAKISTAN CRICKET TWITTER

Published:
