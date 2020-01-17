Salman Butt Trolled For 'match-fixing' On Twitter After Mocking Kamran Akmal's Exclusion

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced the T20I squad for the upcoming home series against Bangladesh. Pakistan have lost 8 of their last 9 T20I games, including 5 in a row after the ICC Cricket World Cup last year. This could be the reason why the Pakistan team management has axed as many as 7 players who toured Australia last year.

ALSO READ | Danish Kaneria's 'Hindu discrimination' allegations not true: Ex-Pak captain Salman Butt

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Amir, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Irfan and Wahab Riaz are the seven players who were axed from the team. Pakistan also recalled experienced campaigners Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik into the 15-man squad, while also naming three uncapped players - Ahsan Ali, Amad Butt and Haris Rauf.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal, who was once a regular in the Pakistan team, was overlooked yet again. Many believe that after the omission of Sarfaraz Ahmed, Kamran Akmal deserves a chance.

ALSO READ | Qatar T10 League: Salman Butt does a Javed Miandad, wins match with six off the last ball

Taking to his official Twitter account, Akmal expressed his disappointment over not getting selected.

Kamran Akmal expresses disappointment over tweet

Hurt&heart broken for not being considered 4 team 🇵🇰 i have really worked hard ..anyways i won’t give up i will work harder & would like to thank everyone who supported me jazak Allah thank you — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) January 16, 2020

A lot of comments started flooding the post but one notable comment was of former Pakistan captain, Salman Butt. Butt poked fun at Akmal in a way for being out of the Pakistan team for so long. He also mocked the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well for ignoring a player of Akmal's stature.

Salman Butt takes a sly dig at PCB

Still not used to it ??? 🤔. Fun apart keep doing the good things keep ur standard high keep the 🔥in Urself iA ALLAH will reward . — Salman Butt (@im_SalmanButt) January 17, 2020

ALSO READ | Salman Butt slams selection policy ahead of 2nd Australia vs Pakistan Test

But Salman Butt's comments backfired as he was trolled for advising Kamran Akmal. Let's have a look at a few reactions.

Salman Butt gets trolled by Twitterati

Where do u get the audacity to talk on these issues bro. You may talk on cricket but as far as injustice in cricket or selection is concerned you have lost all moral grounds to talk on it. — Copacetic (@xayedian) January 17, 2020

"sTanDaRd hiGh" "gOoD tHiNgS" WOW. — سعد خان (@Saaadi_) January 17, 2020

Be quiet Salman butt — Faz (@B10Faz) January 17, 2020

You shamelessly sold our country at Lords Test. You are a sick treacherous bastard who needs to be kept miles away from the national team. You didnt even deserve a shot at playing domestic and PSL. — Stanislaus (@Stanisl32535273) January 17, 2020

You should keep quite...for someone who betrayed his country weeks after he was elevated to lead the country you sure have some cheek to question the selection. — Sheharyar Sohail (@col_staufenberg) January 17, 2020

ALSO READ | Mohammad Amir Mocks PCB After Pakistan's T20I Snub In Cheeky Tweet, Deletes It Later

IMAGE COURTESY: PAKISTAN CRICKET TWITTER